U18s Host Chelsea

Friday, 5th Dec 2025 12:04

Town’s U18s are in U18s Premier League South action against Chelsea at Playford Road on Saturday afternoon (KO midday).

The youngsters continue to look for their second win of the season and remain bottom of the table with the West Londoners second and unbeaten having taken 18 points from their eight games.

Meanwhile, Blues academy schoolboy Zac Wattley has been named in the England U15s for a UEFA Development Tournament at St George’s Park later this month. The Young Lions will face Spain, Italy and Iceland.

Photo: TWTD