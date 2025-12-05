Bromley or Sheffield Wednesday Await Blues or Blades in FA Youth Cup

Friday, 5th Dec 2025 14:05

Town’s U18s will travel to face Bromley or Sheffield Wednesday in the fourth round of the FA Youth Cup should they beat Sheffield United away in the third.

The young Blues face the Blades at Bramall Lane on Thursday 11th December (KO 7pm).

The Blues’ U18s have been knocked out of the competition at the third-round stage - when they enter the tournament - in the last two seasons, losing 3-2 away to AFC Bournemouth last year.

The Town youngsters, who are coached by David Wright and Matt Pooley, are currently bottom of the U18 Premier League having moved to category one on a provisional basis in the summer, while the category two Blades are top of Professional Development League Two North.

Sheffield Wednesday, also category two, are ninth in the same division, while Bromley, who have a category four academy, are sixth in the U18 Youth Alliance.

Fourth-round ties have to be played before Saturday 24th January 2026.

FA Youth Cup Fourth Round

1 Queens Park Rangers or Oxford City v Tottenham Hotspur or Brighton & Hove Albion

2 Fleetwood Town or Blackpool v Doncaster Rovers or Aston Villa

3 Bristol City or Leeds United v Hull City or Swansea City

4 Manchester City or Fulham v Mansfield Town or Arsenal

5 Sunderland or Nottingham Forest v West Bromwich Albion or AFC Bournemouth

6 Oxford United or Wigan Athletic v FC Halifax Town or Colchester United

7 Norwich City or Stoke City v Burnley

8 Newcastle United or Portsmouth v Crystal Palace or Bradford City

9 Southend United or Swindon Town v Wrexham

10 Coventry City or Birmingham City v Blackburn Rovers or Southampton

11 Watford or Plymouth Argyle v Liverpool or Charlton Athletic

12 Bolton Wanderers v Gillingham or Stevenage

13 Bromley or Sheffield Wednesday v Sheffield United or Ipswich Town

14 Reading v Brentford or Chelsea

15 Millwall or Everton v West Ham United

16 Manchester United or Peterborough United v Cambridge United or Derby County





Photo: Action Images