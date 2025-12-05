Bromley or Sheffield Wednesday Await Blues or Blades in FA Youth Cup
Friday, 5th Dec 2025 14:05
Town’s U18s will travel to face Bromley or Sheffield Wednesday in the fourth round of the FA Youth Cup should they beat Sheffield United away in the third.
The young Blues face the Blades at Bramall Lane on Thursday 11th December (KO 7pm).
The Blues’ U18s have been knocked out of the competition at the third-round stage - when they enter the tournament - in the last two seasons, losing 3-2 away to AFC Bournemouth last year.
The Town youngsters, who are coached by David Wright and Matt Pooley, are currently bottom of the U18 Premier League having moved to category one on a provisional basis in the summer, while the category two Blades are top of Professional Development League Two North.
Sheffield Wednesday, also category two, are ninth in the same division, while Bromley, who have a category four academy, are sixth in the U18 Youth Alliance.
Fourth-round ties have to be played before Saturday 24th January 2026.
FA Youth Cup Fourth Round
