McKenna: If It Becomes a Bigger Narrative It Becomes Detrimental to the Team and Players

Friday, 5th Dec 2025 16:00 Town boss Kieran McKenna has launched a robust defence of the rotation policy which has come under scrutiny from some fans in recent games and says it’s important that it doesn’t become a bigger narrative than getting behind the team. McKenna has regularly made five or six changes with games coming thick and fast - the Blues are currently in a run of seven matches in 22 days - and with the squad having undergone extensive changes over the summer. Following the 2-1 defeat at Oxford on Friday and then Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at Blackburn Rovers, when McKenna admitted his team had played poorly, the regular changes of personnel faced criticism from some supporters, as have some of those individual players coming into the side. Asked his thoughts on how the rotation policy is progressing and it having become a talking point, McKenna said: “I know it’s a topic and I can speak about that at the end. You can’t remove it from the context of where we are as a group and a club first of all. “I’ve been a manager here for four years now and we’ve had lots of periods where we’ve had settled teams and consistency and, of course, every manager in the world would like to have a group that are playing really well, that are robust enough to play all the minutes, that the connections have been built over time. “When you have that sort of group, you tend to try and be as a consistent as you can be. But that is so far detached from our reality. In terms of our starters from last year, regular, regular starters, probably Dara [O’Shea] and Leif [Davis], I would have thought. That’s the reality of the turnover that we had. “If we had Axel [Tuanzebe] and Sam Morsy and Liam Delap and Omari Hutchinson, then I think we would have had fewer changes this year. “We are a group that are building, not from scratch because some of the players were here last year, but with almost a complete turnover after two promotions and a relegation. “A fair amount of those players have joined in the summer and a fair amount joined with no pre-season, some with injury issues. “So, from that point, as a group and as a club, when we decide that when we’ve lost players we want to replace them with quality players and have a strong squad, I don’t think it’s possible then to click your fingers and have a cohesive team that’s, certainly in some cases, Sindre [Walle Egeli] may be an easy example because he’s young, ready to go and play every game. “I don’t think you can compare it with previous years here, you can’t compare it with other clubs because we’re in a really different position in terms of how many new players and how late the group has come together. It takes time to build a team, it takes time to build those connections.

"In my first six months here, there were probably a fair few more changes here than there were in the six months when we were first in the Championship and we were coming off a promotion and the group had played together, physically could do 40, 45 games of a Championship season, had had that time together. We don't have that group at the moment. "I've said many times, it feels like then we start on 1st September in between three international breaks with some really good players, with an EFL fixture programme when we probably don't have 11 ready to play every minute of every game. "We decide as a club that we want to have a strong squad. I'm not someone who is going to bring players to the club, good players who we think can be really good players at the level, and not give them opportunities to play, to prove [themselves]. "You don't build a team in that way, you don't build a team on the pitch or off the pitch if you bring players in who are good players at the level and they never play. "Of course, there's a process to go through there. That for me is more in relation to where we are as a club. "Other than that, I've said it many times, it's always going to be a topic. If we're not winning, in the position that we're in as a team who have come down from the Premier League, if you don't win and you rotate, that's going to be the reason why. "In my opinion, I've not got the scientific formula, but if you look for a correlation with results, I don't think there is one. "When we make six changes at Hull and we win, it's not mentioned. The games that we've lost this season, Preston, we played the same team and lost. Middlesbrough we played the same team and lost. Oxford, with Jens [Cajuste] injured, we only made three, which with a Tuesday night and Friday night away is pretty minimum changes, and we lost. "So I don't think there's any correlation between that and the points that we've had. I can make many, many different arguments on it. But at the end, I know that if you don't win, that's always going to be the story. "Of course, we want to get to a more consistent group, but that doesn't usually happen straight away, not with the context, not with the position we're in. That takes some time and we know a lot more about the players now than we did on 1st September and I'm pretty sure on 1st February we'll know a little bit more on who's working well with who and what the best partnerships are and what are the best teams. "And hopefully on 1st February, we'll have a really good group with very few injuries, as we do at the moment. "It is what it is. If we make a change and we don't win a game, that's going to be the story. "I know there is another world you can imagine up where we could have gone with a much smaller squad and picked the starting team from 1st September and played them in every minute and then the performances would have been better and we would have taken all our chances late in games and we'd have more points. "But there are many other ways that world could have played out as well and, for one, simply, I don't think I'd be sitting here with a fully fit squad. "Of course, there are other realities, but as a manager, the only reality you live is the one that you do. "And it's what we believe is right for the club. The same way, whenever we've been here and not made changes or had more consistent teams, we felt it was the right thing for the club. "Of course, we want to work back through to that sort of position again with the team. With the schedule we've had in the last month or two, I don't think it's been possible, even on schedule, availability and fitness alone. So, that is what it is. "What I will say is, and this I think is important. If we bring in a new group of players we want to really, really get behind them. "If we allow this internally to become such a big narrative because players read stuff, players know how the perception is for them or against. Some of the players we could mention, they're two, three, four, five appearances into their time at the football club. "I can understand any opinion, I can take any perspective. I've have enough good and bad days in my career already to roll with any, it doesn't matter to me, I'll always do what I think is right for the club and for the group. "But the one thing I would ask is that if you're an Ipswich Town player and you've been trusted to come here to the club and brought here for a reason and you've wanted to come here for the right reasons, which all the players have, that we get right behind whoever plays. "When it supersedes that, when it becomes a bigger narrative than getting behind the players who are playing, then that becomes detrimental to the team and detrimental to the players. "That's where we're at. We'll pick the right team for the next six games that we have in December and keep trying to do the right things for the team and hopefully the team will pick up good results, starting from tomorrow."



Broadbent23 added 16:11 - Dec 5

Tomorrow we have to silence our critics and win at any cost. 0

WhoisJimmyJuan added 16:13 - Dec 5

Tetchy. 3

victorysquad added 16:14 - Dec 5

I don't hear many people talking about squad rotation. Most are saying are build up play is a little too slow and predictable. But we also need to be properly up for the fight too, at the end of the day matches are still often won with the team with the most desire. So we need to be on it from the off tomorrow. 6

ottovonbismark added 16:17 - Dec 5

How come Sunderland can do it?, Bournemouth, Forest etc..... -1

Jugsy added 16:18 - Dec 5

As fans, let's play our part and get behind the boys. If the team is to fall short, don't let it be because of the atmosphere.



I get that this is a 'chicken and egg' argument. Just think of being the solution and encouraging the lads. Booing them for mistakes, that they know they've made, doesn't help them. 7

KBsSocks added 16:22 - Dec 5

I am completely behind what he says, and what KMc is doing. And I think he is being assertive in his views and aims, not tetchy.



KOYB 6

ottovonbismark added 16:26 - Dec 5

Fans will have a say when the football is as bad as it, what does he expect? -2

LondonBlue73 added 16:35 - Dec 5

I don't think he is being too defensive, I think he is merely stating facts. I have built a new team at work, I'm 13 months in and for the first time I feel the team all understand their roles and have clicked. I have had moments of doubt when mistakes have been made but persevered and believed in what I was doing.



For ITFC I don't think his first 6 months were brilliant and that was with a team that had been together for 6 months under Cook. I think if end of Jan we are not seeing better understanding, results and teamwork, I will be worried, if however we show improvement I think we will have to accept this is the journey.



What I am in no doubt about is that if as fans we don't create the atmosphere in tough times we don't deserve the turn around. For 90 minutes we must support, be loud and proud.

7

runaround added 16:36 - Dec 5

It only becomes a narrative if it keeps happening and KMc is the one picking the team.

It seems to me that a lot of the players are low on confidence and out of form and it seems to be getting worse game by game.

I can’t imagine for one minute that starting a game then next game be sub and next game start again is good for confidence or consistency.

I suspect if he thinks that fans discussing things on social media and here is affecting the players I’m not sure how he coped in the goldfish bowl that is Manchester United!

Our fanbase is not one to quickly jump on players backs as you get at some other clubs.

Problem is it’s upto him and the players to turn things around. 0 or 1 point from these next two home games and it will be hard to make top two. 3

Razor added 16:51 - Dec 5

I don't like it always play your strongest once you know what it is I am not sure how the players feel -1

Mark added 16:51 - Dec 5

We should really see the benefits of our squad rotation when the games come thick and fast, and I thought that would have helped us to beat both Oxford and Blackburn. To earn just one point from those two matches was hard to take, especially the dire performance at Blackburn. Still, those matches are behind us now and we have to look forwards. If we can earn six points from Coventry and Stoke, all will be well again. 2

Tractorboy58 added 16:57 - Dec 5

In other words he is not sure of his best team and a lot of money spent on very average players ,, the clock is ticking

1

stiffy501 added 17:01 - Dec 5

The question is squad rotation working Kerian ? to be honest the fans can't see it 0

Ivyboy17 added 17:01 - Dec 5

I really don't think any one related in a professional capacity with football clubs in general totally understands how much their fanbase is engaged with their club and ours is no different. None of them were born here, supported the club before being employed by the club, or paid to watch us so therefore they don't get or understand the passion. So when one of them comes along and spins a story about a good performance after just losing to Oxford we can see through the nonsense. We're not idiots and unfortunately we do have an opinion. 0

VanDusen added 17:04 - Dec 5

The irony of the last three games is actually we got the right points but the wrong results in each - we probably deserved a draw at Hull, a win at Oxford, and get beaten by Blackburn. I'm not sure things would be so vocal if that had been the case actually - Oxford being the big TV game particularly has thrown away a growing optimism.



An excellent honest interview as usual, though, and absolutely right to call out the nonsense about rotation. This is no different to what he's done the whole of the last four years - and no-one was moaning about it when we, say, went and won at both Southampton and Bristol City in autumn 2023...



The problem, though, is, again, that this season is no different to what he's done the whole of the last four years and it's not been working for some time now - potentially most of 2025. If there's a problem it's maybe the need for a Plan B when things aren't going our way, which we simply don't have and which is more valid criticism 0

billlm added 17:06 - Dec 5

Under pressure isn't he,

It's a result business and his business to deliver,

0

RegencyBlue added 17:07 - Dec 5

I think we’ve lost our way a bit and McKenna effectively criticising the fans for having an opinion isn’t going to help.



0

TimmyH added 17:12 - Dec 5

victorysquad - you don't hear much about squad rotation? where have you been burying your head when the match line ups have been announced the last month or so? agree about the style of play though...



I'd say it's more 'detrimental' to you Kieran rather than the team/players. 0

