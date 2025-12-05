McKenna: Young Gives Us So Much On and Off the Pitch

Friday, 5th Dec 2025 17:09

Blues manager Kieran McKenna says veteran full-back Ashley Young gives so much to the group every day on and off the pitch having joined the club in the summer.

The 40-year-old former England international signed for Town having left Everton at the end of last season and has made four starts and six sub appearances.

Young says this year will be his last as a player, although he admits he has said that before, but has no ambitions to go into management when he finally does hang up his boots.

“I think he saw how many grey hairs I’ve got at 39 and how he looks at 40 and thought it’s probably a better decision to make here and I couldn’t argue with him on that!” McKenna laughed.

“When he does finish, I’m sure he’ll stay involved in football in some different capacity. I know he’s doing really well with his media work.

“He’s been pretty adamant that he doesn’t want to go down the coaching route and each to their own.

“He gives us so much here every day. I can see he still trains and plays with the enthusiasm and the competitiveness to win that I’m sure he was when he was 18 and when I first saw him in his early 30s at [Manchester] United.

“That hasn’t changed and I think that’s also a key to his longevity - he’s not thinking about coaching, he doesn’t overthink every aspect of the game. He enjoys playing, he enjoys training, he enjoys being with the lads in the dressing room.

“He can mix with the 18-year-olds the same way he can mix with the senior players and he’s a player’s player.

“We’ll see how it develops, but for now he’s an important member of the squad, an important player, he’s helping the group in many, many different ways, on and off the pitch.”

Photo: Matchday Images