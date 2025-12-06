Town Ball 18 in FA Cup Draw
Town will be ball number 18 in Monday’s draw for the third round of the Emirates FA Cup.
The draw takes place live on TNT Sports ahead of the second-round tie between Brackley Town and Burton Albion at around 6.40pm and is also being streamed live on the TNT Sports YouTube channel.
Darren Fletcher and Ally McCoist will present the coverage, and the draw will be made by Joe Cole and Peter Crouch.
Third-round ties will be played around the weekend of Saturday 10th January 2026.
FA Cup Third Round
1. AFC Bournemouth
2. Arsenal
3. Aston Villa
4. Birmingham City
5. Blackburn Rovers
6. Brentford
7. Brighton & Hove Albion
8. Bristol City
9. Burnley
10. Charlton Athletic
11. Chelsea
12. Coventry City
13. Crystal Palace
14. Derby County
15. Everton
16. Fulham
17. Hull City
18. Ipswich Town
19. Leeds United
20. Leicester City
21. Liverpool
22. Manchester City
23. Manchester United
24. Middlesbrough
25. Millwall
26. Newcastle United
27. Norwich City
28. Nottingham Forest
29. Oxford United
30. Portsmouth
31. Preston North End
32. Queens Park Rangers
33. Sheffield United
34. Sheffield Wednesday
35. Southampton
36. Stoke City
37. Sunderland
38. Swansea City
39. Tottenham Hotspur
40. Watford
41. West Bromwich Albion
42. West Ham United
43. Wolverhampton Wanderers
44. Wrexham
45. Slough Town or Macclesfield
46. Grimsby Town or Wealdstone
47. Sutton United or Shrewsbury Town
48. Swindon Town or Bolton Wanderers
49. Chelmsford City or Weston Super Mare
50. Peterborough United or Barnsley
51. Boreham Wood or Newport County
52. Milton Keynes Dons or Oldham Athletic
53. Wigan Athletic or Barrow
54. Fleetwood Town or Luton Town
55. Salford City
56. Accrington Stanley or Mansfield Town
57. Stockport County or Cambridge United
58. Brackley Town or Burton Albion
59. Blackpool or Carlisle United
60. Gateshead or Walsall
61. Exeter City or Wycombe Wanderers
62. Cheltenham Town or Buxton
63. Chesterfield or Doncaster Rovers
64. Port Vale or Bristol Rovers
Photo: Action Images