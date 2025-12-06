Five Changes as Blues Host Leaders Coventry

Saturday, 6th Dec 2025 14:02 Town have made five changes for this afternoon’s home game against Championship leaders Coventry City. Having made five switches of personnel for the 1-1 draw at Blackburn on Tuesday, the Blues return to the team which lost 2-1 at Oxford United eight days ago with Darnell Furlong, Sindre Walle Egeli, Marcelino Nunez, Jaden Philogene and George Hirst returning to the XI. Ashley Young, Kasey McAteer, Chuba Akpom, Jack Clarke and Ivan Azon drop to the bench alongside Sammie Szmodics, who makes his return following knee surgery with Ben Johnson missing out on a place in the 20-man squad. Coventry, seven points clear at the top following Middlesbrough’s 4-1 win at Hull City last night, make one enforced change from the team which came from behind to beat Charlton 3-1 at home last weekend with midfielder Victor Torp dropping out despite having travelled. Kaine Kesler-Hayden comes into the side, probably at right wing-back, suggesting a switch to a three-man backline. Winger Tatsuhiro Sakamoto misses a second game due to a concussion, but forward Haji Wright is back on the bench following a thigh strain. Former Town defender Luke Woolfenden is also among the subs, along with two keepers, Ben Wilson and Oscar Varney. Town: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Kipre, Davis, Matusiwa, Taylor, Walle Egeli, Nunez, Philogene, Hirst. Subs: Button, Young, Greaves, Cajuste, McAteer, J Clarke, Szmodics, Akpom, Azon. Coventry: Rushworth, Kesler-Hayden, Van Ewijk, Thomas, Kitching, Dasilva, Grimes (c), Eccles, Rudoni, Mason-Clark, Simms. Subs: Wilson, Varney, Allen, Wright, Bidwell, Latibeaudiere, Woolfenden, Brau, Andrews. Referee: Paul Tierney (Lancashire). Photo: Reuters



Edmundo added 14:03 - Dec 6

Our strongest XI 2

TimmyH added 14:09 - Dec 6

If only we can stick to a regular starting 11 and this one isn't far off our strongest, just glad no Akpom and McAteer starting and if things aren't going our way Clarke, Szmodics and Cajuste waiting in the wings. 3

blueboy1981 added 14:13 - Dec 6

Not again surely ?

Strangers again in the Daylight this time ! - exchanging glances no doubt, if not passes. -1

Stato added 14:20 - Dec 6

nobody is going to complain about that starting 11. good luck boys. 3

Dissboyitfc added 14:22 - Dec 6

Give it a rest blueboy you’re like a broken record!

Looking forward to the game! 2

number8 added 14:26 - Dec 6

Strangers that have played together a fair bit now and trained together a lot, lot more! 1

armchaircritic59 added 14:36 - Dec 6

Well as a confirmed disliker of frequent mass rotation, I'm actually not going to complain much about those changes, as like one or two others I think that's near to our best 11. On his very best form J. Clarke would be in there somewhere, and in my opinion Greaves should have been kept in after the Hull game and should still be there, ( Kipre's done ok, and was our best striker against Blackburn! ) Let's see if KM's finally found the right " formula ", or whether it's yet another wasted round of football roulette. We'll know around 5pm. 2

blueboy1981 added 14:38 - Dec 6

Dissboyitfc - give your Happy Clapping at Failure a rest too.

You’re getting as boring and predictable as McKenna’s style of play and tactics - in fact your Clapping is as BORING !! 0

