Five Changes as Blues Host Leaders Coventry
Saturday, 6th Dec 2025 14:02
Town have made five changes for this afternoon’s home game against Championship leaders Coventry City.
Having made five switches of personnel for the 1-1 draw at Blackburn on Tuesday, the Blues return to the team which lost 2-1 at Oxford United eight days ago with Darnell Furlong, Sindre Walle Egeli, Marcelino Nunez, Jaden Philogene and George Hirst returning to the XI.
Ashley Young, Kasey McAteer, Chuba Akpom, Jack Clarke and Ivan Azon drop to the bench alongside Sammie Szmodics, who makes his return following knee surgery with Ben Johnson missing out on a place in the 20-man squad.
Coventry, seven points clear at the top following Middlesbrough’s 4-1 win at Hull City last night, make one enforced change from the team which came from behind to beat Charlton 3-1 at home last weekend with midfielder Victor Torp dropping out despite having travelled.
Kaine Kesler-Hayden comes into the side, probably at right wing-back, suggesting a switch to a three-man backline.
Winger Tatsuhiro Sakamoto misses a second game due to a concussion, but forward Haji Wright is back on the bench following a thigh strain.
Former Town defender Luke Woolfenden is also among the subs, along with two keepers, Ben Wilson and Oscar Varney.
Town: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Kipre, Davis, Matusiwa, Taylor, Walle Egeli, Nunez, Philogene, Hirst. Subs: Button, Young, Greaves, Cajuste, McAteer, J Clarke, Szmodics, Akpom, Azon.
Coventry: Rushworth, Kesler-Hayden, Van Ewijk, Thomas, Kitching, Dasilva, Grimes (c), Eccles, Rudoni, Mason-Clark, Simms. Subs: Wilson, Varney, Allen, Wright, Bidwell, Latibeaudiere, Woolfenden, Brau, Andrews. Referee: Paul Tierney (Lancashire).
Photo: Reuters
Championship Preview: Coventry City by ad_wilkin
Coventry are this season’s form side and currently sit 10 points clear at the top of the table. Frank Lampard has benefited from time and consistency having inherited the strong base of a side with some of the division’s standout players.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.19 - A Fecal Matter by The_Flashing_Smile
The rearranged washout turned out to be even more of a damp squib than the literal one of two and a half months ago. Worryingly, possibly the worst performance under Kieran McKenna.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.18 - Some Words by The_Flashing_Smile
Football can be a frustrating game. And this one was so typical of Ipswich. Nearly 80% possession in the first half. By the end, 17 shots, seven on target, two one-on-ones, one rattled post. And yet we come away with nothing but Leif’s lovely whack. So here’s some words to sum it up.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.17 - Patience For The Patients by The_Flashing_Smile
Another six changes, more lack of cohesion, and the less said about the first half the better. But we upped the tempo, brought on the subs, and it was comfortable in the end. Good for Akpom to get off the mark, even if it was a very-close-to-offside tap-in my mum could’ve got. McKenna, like a skilled surgeon, knows what he’s doing. Pass the scalpel, let's dissect this one.
Championship Preview: Oxford United by ad_wilkin
This is now the busiest period of games. Spare a thought for the Town players as they face Tuesday, Friday, Tuesday games but also spare a thought for me trying to get these out on time!
