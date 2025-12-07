U18s Beaten By Chelsea

Sunday, 7th Dec 2025 09:30

Town’s U18s were beaten 3-0 by Chelsea at Playford Road on Saturday afternoon.

The West Londoners went ahead through Chizaram Ezenwata in the 21st minute, then netted through Reggie Walsh on 49 and Mathis Eboue three minutes later.

Chelsea moved up to second in U18 Premier League South as a result of the victory with the Blues remaining bottom.

The U18s are in FA Youth Cup third-round action against Sheffield United on Thursday evening (KO 7pm). The winners will face Bromley or Sheffield Wednesday in round four.

U18s: Bentley, Brouwers (Brown 68), O’Sullivan, Wood, Wilkinson, Longwe, Nsofor (Burton-Yurevich 68), Sains (Pedder 62), Unadike, Eze, Adetiba. Unused: Wreford, Duggins.

Photo: TWTD