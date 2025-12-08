Young: Tyler Asked Whether He Should Call Me Dad in Training

Monday, 8th Dec 2025 12:26 by Kallum Brisset

Town full-back Ashley Young is not the only member of the Young family on the books at Portman Road.

Tyler Young, Ashley’s 19-year-old son, is currently involved with the Blues’ U21s set-up, having joined the club after a successful trial in August after leaving Peterborough United.

The teenager recently spent time on loan at seventh-tier side Chatham Town, but has made just one appearance after picking up a knock.

Asked how the midfielder is finding life at Town, Young senior said: “He’s doing alright. He’s injured at the minute so he’s had a frustrating last couple of weeks. He was out on loan which was definitely needed for him.

“He’s loving it here and he’s enjoying it. Anyone that knows the club, whether you’re in the academy, 21s or the first team, it’s a fantastic club to be at.

“There’s great people that work here, great teams with the academy, 21s and first team. Right now, there can’t be a better place to be.”

It is a perhaps unique experience for an academy footballer to have their dad training in the same building and able to offer advice and support on a daily basis at Playford Road.

Young, a former 39-cap England international, says that his presence could help his son and that he regularly offers his input towards his playing career.

The 40-year-old said: “I think you’d have to ask him, I’m not too sure. Especially when I see him messing about and I get onto him. It doesn’t matter what you’re doing, I’ll be on you.

“It could help. At times he looks and thinks ‘why are you here, I wish you weren’t here!’, but it’s one of those things that I can give him more advice as a dad.

“He’s trained with us a couple of times as well and he said to my wife ‘what do I call Dad, do I actually call him Dad?’. I’m like ‘yeah you do, you’re not calling me anything else!’. It can help.

“I don’t talk about myself in any way about my career or whatever, what I’ve managed to achieve I'm able to, especially to my son, relay what I’ve done to help him and guide him in any way possible. Hopefully he’ll take that.”

