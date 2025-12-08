Town Draw Blackpool at Home in FA Cup Third Round
Monday, 8th Dec 2025 18:49
Town have been drawn at home to League One Blackpool in the third round of the FA Cup.
Third-round ties will be played around the weekend of Saturday 10th January 2026.
The game will see Town reunited with former midfielder Lee Evans and one-time loan left-back Hayden Coulson, who are both in the Lancastrians' squad.
The Seasiders are currently 22nd in League One with Ian Evatt having been in charge since October.
They defeated Scunthorpe 1-0 in round one and Carlisle United 4-1 in the second yesterday, both at home.
The teams have met once before in the FA Cup, also in the third round, back in 2010 at Bloomfield Road when the Blues won 2-1.
Jack Colback put Town in front on three, Brett Ormerod levelled for the Tangerines six minutes into the second half and Owen Garvan netted the winner for Roy Keane's side in the 77th minute, the home side having been reduced to nine men, current manager Evatt and new Wolves boss Rob Edwards seeing red on 55 and 75 respectively.
FA Cup Third Round
Photo: Action Images
