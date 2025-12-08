Town Draw Blackpool at Home in FA Cup Third Round

Monday, 8th Dec 2025 18:49 Town have been drawn at home to League One Blackpool in the third round of the FA Cup. Third-round ties will be played around the weekend of Saturday 10th January 2026. The game will see Town reunited with former midfielder Lee Evans and one-time loan left-back Hayden Coulson, who are both in the Lancastrians' squad. The Seasiders are currently 22nd in League One with Ian Evatt having been in charge since October. They defeated Scunthorpe 1-0 in round one and Carlisle United 4-1 in the second yesterday, both at home. The teams have met once before in the FA Cup, also in the third round, back in 2010 at Bloomfield Road when the Blues won 2-1. Jack Colback put Town in front on three, Brett Ormerod levelled for the Tangerines six minutes into the second half and Owen Garvan netted the winner for Roy Keane's side in the 77th minute, the home side having been reduced to nine men, current manager Evatt and new Wolves boss Rob Edwards seeing red on 55 and 75 respectively. FA Cup Third Round

Boreham Wood v Brackley Town or Burton Albion

Bristol City v Watford

Burnley v Millwall

Cambridge United v Birmingham City

Charlton Athletic v Chelsea

Cheltenham Town v Leicester City

Derby County v Leeds United

Doncaster Rovers v Southampton

Everton v Sunderland

Fulham v Middlesbrough

Grimsby Town v Weston-super-Mare

Hull City v Blackburn Rovers

Ipswich Town v Blackpool

Liverpool v Barnsley

Macclesfield v Crystal Palace

Manchester City v Exeter City

Manchester United v Brighton

MK Dons v Oxford United

Newcastle United v Bournemouth

Norwich City v Walsall

Portsmouth v Arsenal

Port Vale v Fleetwood Town

Preston North End v Wigan Athletic

Salford City v Swindon Town

Sheffield United v Mansfield Town

Sheffield Wednesday v Brentford

Stoke City v Coventry City

Swansea City v West Bromwich Albion

Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa

West Ham United v Queens Park Rangers

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Shrewsbury Town

Wrexham v Nottingham Forest Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



thorpedo added 18:50 - Dec 8

Congratulations to Blackpool on making the 4th round. 2

bluelad7 added 18:54 - Dec 8

Be good to see Lee Evans back. 1

Mark added 18:59 - Dec 8

I am pleased with the draw as we SHOULD win comfortably given Blackpool are 22nd in League One. No doubt we will play a reserve side as most teams do. The cup seems to matter less and less, and this year the third round draw wasn't even on proper TV. 0

PhilsAngels added 19:02 - Dec 8

And it was awful to watch 0

gosblue added 19:04 - Dec 8

We need to stay in the cup for natural rotation. Going out of the league cup hurt us.

KMc, please don't play 11 kids. McArthy fielding a team of kids at Old Trafford in front of a huge away following was a major disconnect with the fans. 0

OliveR16 added 19:07 - Dec 8

It will be nice to see Harry Clarke and Cam Humphries again. 1

Keanos_Barmy added 19:08 - Dec 8

Elkan Baggott was on loan at Blackpool last season, perhaps he can shed a bit of light on their squad. 0

trevski_s added 19:12 - Dec 8

This could make for a good tie and a great chance for some younger and lesser played players get some minutes. Really hope Baggott gets a run out or a start as he needs the game time and I think the travelling fans would be happy to see him again. Be a good chance to also let Humphreys and Fin start again in midfield and maybe even give Burns and Harry a run out (if they don't return before hand). Could also be used to debut any January signings



Will also be good to see Lee back again



Lets win this one and get a decent cup run going 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments