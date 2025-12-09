Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Former Town Keeper Best Dies
Tuesday, 9th Dec 2025 16:04

Former Town keeper David Best has died, aged 82.

Wareham-born Best started his career with local side Bournemouth & Boscombe Athletic before moving on to Oldham Athletic in September 1966 for a fee of £15,000.

Two years later, shortly before his departure for Wolves, manager Bill McGarry brought him to Town, the Blues having won promotion to the First Division the previous season.

Having initially been back-up to Ken Hancock, Best established himself as the regular keeper during Bobby Robson’s early years at the club, making 199 appearances for the club before departing for Portsmouth for £30,000 in February 1974.

He kept a clean sheet in both legs of the famous 1-0-on-aggregate UEFA Cup victory over Real Madrid in 1973/74 and the 6-4 win against Lazio the same season, the second leg played in a hostile atmosphere in which the Town players were chased off the field and had to barricade themselves in their dressing room.

Best was also in goal for both legs of the 1972/73 Texaco Cup victory over Norwich City, the first trophy Robson won as a manager.

He was the keeper ‘beaten’ by Alan Hudson’s famous Goal That Never Was at Chelsea in September 1970.

 Following just over a year with Pompey, Best returned to the Cherries, by that point known as AFC Bournemouth, then in 1976 was appointed player-manager of Southern League Division One South Dorchester Town.

He later had a spell in charge of Wareham Rangers in the Dorset Combination League and worked as a transport manager for Westwind Air Bearings, also in his home town.

Town will hold a minute’s applause ahead of Wednesday night's home game against Stoke City.

Photo: ZUMA Press Wire via Reuters Connect



Merthyrblue added 16:16 - Dec 9
Sad news. Have vivid memories of him playing football with his son on Stone Lodge Park. I guess he lived in the adjacent road? Royston Drive?
jabberjackson added 16:19 - Dec 9
My first Ipswich goalie, and very good he was too
And that night in Rome …. Terrifying!
For my Dad at least. As the club doctor he wasn’t quick enough to get into the changing room after the match, and was outside with the baying Italian fans. Luckily he had black hair and mildly Mediterranean looks!
He also had the privilege of sewing up David Johnson’s scrotum after a horror tackle (on his tackle) in the first leg
carlisleaway added 16:36 - Dec 9
RIP David, remember him keeping the Real Madrid forwards at bay to clinch a famous goaless draw away in Spain
Broadbent23 added 16:36 - Dec 9
One of my early heroes back in the 70's. A true legend of our European adventures. RIP David
Radlett_blue added 16:42 - Dec 9
Best was Town's #1 when I started going to games & he was a very solid keeper. Hard to remember him throwing one in. Was effectively replaced by the under-rated Paul Cooper.
RIP.
atty added 16:50 - Dec 9
RIP David . Solid guy, solid keeper.
