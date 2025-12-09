Former Town Keeper Best Dies
Tuesday, 9th Dec 2025 16:04
Former Town keeper David Best has died, aged 82.
Wareham-born Best started his career with local side Bournemouth & Boscombe Athletic before moving on to Oldham Athletic in September 1966 for a fee of £15,000.
Two years later, shortly before his departure for Wolves, manager Bill McGarry brought him to Town, the Blues having won promotion to the First Division the previous season.
Having initially been back-up to Ken Hancock, Best established himself as the regular keeper during Bobby Robson’s early years at the club, making 199 appearances for the club before departing for Portsmouth for £30,000 in February 1974.
He kept a clean sheet in both legs of the famous 1-0-on-aggregate UEFA Cup victory over Real Madrid in 1973/74 and the 6-4 win against Lazio the same season, the second leg played in a hostile atmosphere in which the Town players were chased off the field and had to barricade themselves in their dressing room.
Best was also in goal for both legs of the 1972/73 Texaco Cup victory over Norwich City, the first trophy Robson won as a manager.
He was the keeper ‘beaten’ by Alan Hudson’s famous Goal That Never Was at Chelsea in September 1970.
Following just over a year with Pompey, Best returned to the Cherries, by that point known as AFC Bournemouth, then in 1976 was appointed player-manager of Southern League Division One South Dorchester Town.
He later had a spell in charge of Wareham Rangers in the Dorset Combination League and worked as a transport manager for Westwind Air Bearings, also in his home town.
Town will hold a minute’s applause ahead of Wednesday night's home game against Stoke City.
Photo: ZUMA Press Wire via Reuters Connect
