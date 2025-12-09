Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
McKenna: Goals a Big Boost for Walle Egeli
Tuesday, 9th Dec 2025 17:06

Blues boss Kieran McKenna says summer signing Sindre Walle Egeli has been boosted by scoring his first two goals for the club in the last two matches.

Walle Egeli, for whom the Blues paid the biggest fee ever laid out by a Championship club when he was brought in for £17.5 million from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland, netted Town’s late equaliser at Blackburn a week ago, then got McKenna’s team on their way on Saturday with the opening goal in the 3-0 victory over leaders Coventry City.

“He’s very mature, very calm, very considered. He doesn’t get too up or too down, which is important,” McKenna said.

“And, of course, he feels better having had a couple of goals and they’ve been important goals as well, a point on the board and first goal in a big game, so that’s a big boost for him.

“But in general his finishing ability is excellent, so I knew if we got him in the positions consistently and got him around the box, then he’s going to score goals.

“It’s important to just keep working on all the bits of his game, contributing in every phase and keep him developing himself.

“As we’ve said, he’s played a lot of football for someone who’s new to the country at his age and has had international matches in between as well, so we have to keep managing him in the right way, but I think we’ve got good experience of that and I think he's progressing well.”

McKenna was asked whether he was concerned about players celebrating goals with knee slides as Walle Egeli did on Saturday, an erroneous social media rumour having claimed the Premier League is set to ban them.

“There were a couple of good ones, even Hirsty [George Hirst] at his height managed to get down low enough to complete a credible knee slide!

“But no one’s matched Marcus Harness at Burton away yet, that’s still been the best knee slide in my time here.

“I think they’re all pretty confident at it and we haven’t had any major hiccups, so as long as the pitch is nice and wet, then I won’t stand in the way of that.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 17:24 - Dec 9
"Sindruh Valluh Ehgelli" is going to be a star. Sorry to be pedantic but it's NOT "Eggli". I know it shouldn't, but it really bugs me that no-one seems to bother to try to pronounce his name correctly. My suggestion is the best I can manage to represent the Norwegian in English. Anyway, whatever you call him, if he scores on Wed against Stoke, I won't be complaining! COYB!
1

LWNR1973 added 17:59 - Dec 9
Exciting to watch, and a bargain to boot.
0


You need to login in order to post your comments

Blogs 297 bloggers

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Online Safety Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2025