McKenna: Goals a Big Boost for Walle Egeli
Tuesday, 9th Dec 2025 17:06
Blues boss Kieran McKenna says summer signing Sindre Walle Egeli has been boosted by scoring his first two goals for the club in the last two matches.
Walle Egeli, for whom the Blues paid the biggest fee ever laid out by a Championship club when he was brought in for £17.5 million from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland, netted Town’s late equaliser at Blackburn a week ago, then got McKenna’s team on their way on Saturday with the opening goal in the 3-0 victory over leaders Coventry City.
“He’s very mature, very calm, very considered. He doesn’t get too up or too down, which is important,” McKenna said.
“And, of course, he feels better having had a couple of goals and they’ve been important goals as well, a point on the board and first goal in a big game, so that’s a big boost for him.
“But in general his finishing ability is excellent, so I knew if we got him in the positions consistently and got him around the box, then he’s going to score goals.
“It’s important to just keep working on all the bits of his game, contributing in every phase and keep him developing himself.
“As we’ve said, he’s played a lot of football for someone who’s new to the country at his age and has had international matches in between as well, so we have to keep managing him in the right way, but I think we’ve got good experience of that and I think he's progressing well.”
McKenna was asked whether he was concerned about players celebrating goals with knee slides as Walle Egeli did on Saturday, an erroneous social media rumour having claimed the Premier League is set to ban them.
“There were a couple of good ones, even Hirsty [George Hirst] at his height managed to get down low enough to complete a credible knee slide!
“But no one’s matched Marcus Harness at Burton away yet, that’s still been the best knee slide in my time here.
“I think they’re all pretty confident at it and we haven’t had any major hiccups, so as long as the pitch is nice and wet, then I won’t stand in the way of that.”
