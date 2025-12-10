Kipre: Hopefully We Get Promoted and I Can Stay Here

Wednesday, 10th Dec 2025 06:00 by Kallum Brisset

Town defender Cédric Kipré has revealed he would like to extend his stay at Portman Road beyond the end of the season.

Having made his name in England following spells at West Bromwich Albion, Wigan Athletic and Cardiff City, Kipré returned from Reims in his native France to sign a season-long loan with the Blues in July.

It is understood that Town will have the option to sign the centre-back permanently from the French outfit at the end of his temporary spell.

Kipré has made a total of 186 Championship appearances, but has never played in the Premier League after being an unused substitute on eight occasions at West Brom.

The defender says his dream of reaching the top flight played a significant role in his decision to join Kieran McKenna’s side over the summer.

“Of course, that’s what I want,” he said. “Hopefully we get promoted and I can stay here, because I enjoy it very much.

“This is why I came here because my dream has always been to play in the Premier League. Here we’ve got a good chance to get promoted.

“I will do my best to achieve my dream personally, and also to help the club go back to the Prem.”

Town’s hopes of achieving an immediate return to the Premier League were boosted by one of their most impressive results of the season at the weekend.

Runaway league leaders Coventry City were handed only their second defeat of the season as the Blues dispatched Frank Lampard’s side 3-0 thanks to goals from Sindre Walle Egeli, George Hirst and Iván Azón.

“It was a good game, a solid win, very mature,” Kipré reflected. “Another clean sheet as well which is very good for the group. We’re very happy about the win.

“Especially after the previous result, we needed that and we did it. It was a solid win so it’s a big boost for the group.

“We’re not even halfway through the season yet, everything is possible. There’s still a lot of games coming and I’m sure if we keep in good form and keep winning games, we can catch them.”

Walle Egeli’s goal broke the deadlock shortly before half-time and marked his second goal for the club, only five days on from his first in the last-gasp draw at Blackburn Rovers.

Discussing the Norwegian, Kipré said: “He’s a talented boy. Similar to Jaden [Philogene], they’re very tricky boys and he’s got a very [good] left foot as well. Quiet guy, he’s still young and I’m sure he will go very far.

“He’s scored two important goals now and I hope he keeps going for us.”

Town will look to follow up their weekend victory with another game at Portman Road on Wednesday, where visitors Stoke City arrive off the back of four defeats in their last five.

Kipré celebrated his 29th birthday on Tuesday, and declared the best gift would be another three points on home soil.

He said: “They seem decent from what we’ve seen. They lost at the weekend so I hope they will come with a bit less confidence. They seem to be a very good team so it’s going to be a good game.”

Away from club football, the Paris-born defender has his own ambitions at international level with Ivory Coast, for whom he qualifies for through his parents.

Kipré made his debut in June and was disappointed to be left out of the squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations, but says that gives him more motivation ahead of next summer’s World Cup in North America.

He said: “It’s just been announced, I’m not in it. Representing the country and playing international level is the highest level you can play at, so of course it’s still a goal.

“I’m not going to make the AFCON squad. I’m a bit sad, to be honest, but it is what it is. I’m just going to stay focused on Ipswich in this period. Hopefully I will get called up next time, I will do everything to get called up.

“It’s a dream for every football player to play in the World Cup. Hopefully I get the call-up.”

Asked how he settled into life in Suffolk and meeting his new teammates, Kipré added: “It was easy. I knew most of them and I’ve played against most of them also. It’s like I’ve always been part of the team, it was great.

“It’s been good, some ups and downs I would say, but everyone’s been good with me here. I’m enjoying myself, I’m playing more regularly now so I’m very happy at Ipswich.

“I’ve got a dog, I go on walks with the dog and I see a lot of Ipswich fans. They recognise me and I always speak to them, and they’re always really nice, giving me compliments.

“Since the first day I came, I have felt very welcome here and that’s something that I really appreciate.”

Undoubtedly, the standout moment so far was breaking the deadlock in the Blues’ first East Anglian derby victory against Norwich City for 16 years.

“It was a special goal,” Kipré admitted. “My first goal in a game like this, I don’t think I will ever forget this one. It’s a special one.

“I don’t score many goals, unfortunately. Whenever I'm able to score in games like that, I'm more than happy.”

Photo: TWTD