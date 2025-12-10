Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Azon Starting Town's Only Change Against Stoke
Wednesday, 10th Dec 2025 19:09

Town make one enforced change for this evening’s home game against Stoke City with Ivan Azon starting for the suspended George Hirst.

The Scotland international misses out having amassed five bookings and the on-loan Como frontman makes fifth start for the club.

Keeper Alex Palmer is back in the squad and on the bench for the first time since injuring his calf in the home game against Charlton. Ben Johnson also returned to the subs.

Stoke make four changes from the team which lost 4-0 at Sheffield United on Saturday, handing centre-half Maksym Talovierov his first league start for the club having signed from Plymouth in the summer with Ashley Phillips suspended, also for reaching five yellow cards.

Former Blues left-back Aaron Cresswell, Steven Nzonzi, a World Cup winner with France in 2018, and Lamine Cisse also come into the team.

Million Manhoef, Eric Bocat and Tatsuki Seko all drop to the bench. Midfielder Ben Pearson is also back among the subs after injury.

Town: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Kipre, Davis, Matusiwa, Taylor, Walle Egeli, Nunez, Philogene, Azon. Subs: Palmer, Cajuste, Young, Johnson, McAteer, Szmodics, Greaves, Akpom, Clarke.

Stoke: Johansson, Tchamadeu, Cresswell, Wilmot (c), Talovierov, Lawal, Nzonzi, Junho, Thomas, Cisse, Mubama. Subs: Bonham, Pearson, Bozenik, Seko, Bocat, Rigo, Gallagher, Gibson, Manhoef. Referee: Adam Herczeg (Durham).

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



BangaloreBlues added 19:10 - Dec 10
Yeehaa a settled team, now let's get out there and get the three points.
2

armchaircritic59 added 19:12 - Dec 10
Very happy with that, wasn't really expecting it. Need to build on Saturday's result now!
2

Michael101 added 19:16 - Dec 10
I'm going to lie down only one change totally shocked..
2

TimmyH added 19:24 - Dec 10
Good news!...hope Azon adds to his goals.
1

EricGatesShinpad added 19:29 - Dec 10
COYB!!!
1

Rimsy added 19:34 - Dec 10
Excellent. We've all been crying out for a settled team, and this does look our strongest side.
2

Saxonblue74 added 19:38 - Dec 10
Getting through the busy period, as yet unscathed so my bet is we'll see a more settled team from hereon in
1


You need to login in order to post your comments

Blogs 297 bloggers

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Online Safety Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2025