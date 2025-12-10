Replica Trophies Celebrate Town's Heritage

Town are celebrating the club’s heritage with the introduction of replica trophies of the Blues’ three major honours.

Sir Alf Ramsey’s side won the First Division title in 1961/62, before Sir Bobby Robson saw Town to the FA Cup in 1978 and the UEFA Cup in 1981.

The three trophies will have a permanent home at Portman Road and were presented to the Former Players Association in the Gamechanger Suite ahead of this evening’s match against Stoke City.

Town CEO and chairman Mark Ashton said: “We are incredibly proud of the club’s brilliant history, alongside our great relationship with the Former Players Association, and investing in these three trophies to further honour some of the best to ever represent Ipswich Town is something we’re delighted to be able to do.

“As we continue to move the club forward into its exciting future, we will always have a huge respect for what’s gone before and are looking forward to further marking our history with a number of exciting projects in the near future.

“I’d also like to thank Liz and Tim Edwards of the Ipswich Town Heritage Society for their contribution towards acquiring these historical items.”

Board member and club ambassador Matt Holland added: “It’s been fantastic to see the introduction of these trophies which mean so much to the club and the Former Players Association.

“Winning these three trophies is something we’re all incredibly proud of and I’m sure

supporters will be excited to see them in person in due course.”

Photo: Matchday Images/ITFC