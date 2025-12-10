Ipswich Town 1-0 Stoke City - Match Report

Wednesday, 10th Dec 2025 21:49 Jaden Philogene’s seventh goal of the season in only the second minute was enough to see Town to a 1-0 home victory over Stoke City. Philogene curled in a trademark brilliant strike to see the Blues on their way to what ought to have been a more comfortable win, one which sees them move up to fourth in the table. Town made one enforced change from the team which beat Coventry 3-0 on Saturday with Ivan Azon starting for the suspended George Hirst. The Scotland international missed out having amassed five bookings and the on-loan Como frontman was handed his fifth start for the club. Keeper Alex Palmer was back in the squad and on the bench for the first time since injuring his calf in the home game against Charlton. Ben Johnson also returned to the subs. Stoke made four changes from the team which lost 4-0 at Sheffield United on Saturday, handing centre-half Maksym Talovierov his first league start for the club having signed from Plymouth in the summer with Ashley Phillips suspended, also for reaching five yellow cards. Former Blues left-back Aaron Cresswell, Steven Nzonzi, a World Cup winner with France in 2018, and Lamine Cisse also came into the team. Million Manhoef, Eric Bocat and Tatsuki Seko all dropped to the bench. Midfielder Ben Pearson was also back among the subs after injury. Following a minute’s applause for ex-Blues keeper David Best, who died yesterday, aged 82, Town went ahead after a minute and 44 seconds. Philogene brought the ball in from the left and played it to Marcelino Nunez on the edge of the area, the Chilean tapping it back to the former England U21 international, who curled a brilliant strike into the top corner of Viktor Johansson’s net. With the home fans still celebrating Philogene’s seventh goal of the season, another one for his personal Goal of the Season competition and taking him clear of Hirst and Jack Clarke as this season’s top scorer, Stoke came close to levelling. In the fourth minute, Cisse cleverly played in Bae Jun-Ho on the left of the area and the South Korean seemed set to score until skipper Dara O’Shea got across to divert his strike behind. From the corner, Talovierov sent a header from deep wide of the post. The Potters threatened again in the ninth minute, Cisse finding Sorba Thomas in acres of space on the left of the Town box. The Wales international cut inside Darnell Furlong but Christian Walton was quickly off his line to block. Just after the quarter hour, Nunez shot too close to Johansson from distance as Town broke when he might have been better off feeding a teammate. Three minutes later, Azon spurned a great chance to double the lead. Johansson was quickly off his line and out of his area to intercept a brilliant cross-field pass for Philogene to chase, but his clearance only found Leif Davis. The left-back took a touch before shooting towards goal, Johansson, having got back into his area, parrying to Azon, who blazed over with the keeper down and the goal gaping. Town kept up the pressure, however, Nunez shooting over on 19, then a minute later Philogene ominously cut in from the left but hit his effort into Johansson’s arms. Just before the half hour, Azor Matusiwa deftly played a ball into the left of the area for Philogene, who tricked his way to the byline, then cut back but without finding a teammate. The Blues, who had passed their way out from the back more slickly than at any time previously this season, had another opportunity in the 43rd minute. Davis intercepted a Stoke pass on halfway, took it forward and then found Nunez, whose shot appeared to catch a visitors defender on its way wide. However, referee Adam Herczeg gave a goal-kick. Moments later, a Blues cross from the left reached Azon battling with two Stoke defenders, the ball appearing to catch Cresswell’s arm but without too many appeals from Town players and referee Herczeg indicated he saw nothing to concern him. Town successfully defended a Stoke free-kick from the left in the last of four additional minutes before the referee ended the half. The Blues will feel they should have gone in more than a goal in front having had more than enough opportunities to add to Philogene’s early stunner with Azon guilty of a glaring miss but with Town not making the most of a number of other openings. Stoke, who had seen a lot of the ball, had created a couple of good chances in the spell after the Blues went in front but thereafter Walton had been untroubled. Philogene almost repeated the trick of scoring within the second minute at the start of the second period, bringing the ball in from the left and hitting a shot which deflected behind for a corner. There was a scare for the Blues in the 49th minute, Kipre winning Talovierov’s long ball forward, Matusiwa getting on to it but inadvertently playing in Thomas on the right of the area. Fortunately for the Dutchman, O’Shea was quickly across to knock the Welshman’s cross behind. Two minutes later, the ball was played to Azon in a promising area outside the box with his back to goal but the Spaniard’s lay-off to Jack Taylor was underhit. On 55, Philogene played in Davis on the Town left and the full-back took it on into the area before hitting a shot across the face of goal, the former Leeds man perhaps having been in two minds whether to have a go at goal himself or cross for the teammates breaking towards the edge of the six-yard area. Two minutes later, Azon swept a cross over from the right and former Colchester United right-back Junior Tchamadeu turned it behind ahead of Philogene at the far post. From Davis’s corner, Azon headed straight at Johansson. Either side of the keeper and it would probably have been a goal. As the game reached the hour mark, Taylor belted a strike which evidently hit Bosun Lawal in the groin. The former Irish U21 international spent some time recovering and then was replaced, although it appeared a planned change rather than as a result of the ball hitting him. Tomas Rigo took over. In the 65th minute, Philogene was fouled just outside the area and Nunez struck the wall with the free-kick. Stoke looked to break, but Matusiwa intercepted a pass and moved it on to Nunez on the right of the area and the Chilean won a corner on the right with Town having few options in the middle after retreating with admirable speed after the Potters had looked set to counter-attack. On 67, the Potters swapped Cisse and Divin Mubama for Manhoef and Sam Gallagher, a Town target in January 2024. Two minutes after coming on, the Stoke subs almost combined to equalise, Manhoef taking the ball into the area on the left before crossing just behind Gallagher. Town made their first changes in the 75th minute to warm applause, Sindre Walle Egeli, Taylor and Azon making way for Jack Clarke, Jens Cajuste, making his 50th appearance for the club, and Chuba Akpom. Four minutes later, Akpom did well on halfway as the Blues played out from the back, then the ball was played through for Cajuste, who cut into the area but saw his shot blocked. Moments later, Matusiwa was harshly booked for a challenge in the centre circle having looked to win the ball cleanly. The former Rennes man is now on nine yellow cards with a 10th leading to a two-match ban. Town weren’t far away from making it 2-0 in the 83rd minute, Clarke breaking quickly and finding Nunez on the edge of the area, the former Norwich man curling a shot which Johansson pawed away for a corner to his left. That was Nunez’s last action, Sammie Szmodics taking over as the Chilean left the field to a rousing ovation. Stoke switched Bae and Nzonzi for Robert Bozenik and Pearson. Szmodics almost created a goal with his first involvement, sending in a low cross from the right towards Akpom, but with Talovierov somehow managing to get a toe in ahead of the Town striker. The former Blackburn man, still to score for Town at Portman Road, saw a shot blocked from a Davis cross from the left in the 89th minute with the Blues finishing the stronger. Moments later, Talovierov was booked for pulling back Philogene, who remarkably still had the energy to take players on down the left. As the match moved into two additional minutes, Stoke began to show some urgency but with the Blues backline remaining stubborn. O’Shea winning the ball in the air, then Walton palming away a cross to the far post for a final moments corner. Johansson wanted to go forward but was sent back and Town dealt with the flag-kick, and were breaking away in numbers towards the Stoke half when referee Herczeg blew his whistle, initially to frustration from fans wanting a second goal but then to cheers. The Blues thoroughly deserved the win and really ought to have made it more secure than a single goal having had plenty of chances or opportunities to create chances. Stoke managed only one shot on goal all evening and aside from the late cross and subsequent corner, Town never looked under any serious threat after the break. A second home win in five days and third clean sheet in a row at Portman Road, the first time the Blues have managed that in the Championship since 2016, sees Town back up to fourth in the table, 10 points off the top and five from second ahead of Saturday’s trip to Leicester, who drew 2-2 at Bristol City having been 2-0 up at half-time. Town: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Kipre, Davis, Matusiwa, Taylor (Cajuste 75), Walle Egeli (Clarke 75), Nunez (Szmodics 84), Philogene, Azon (Akpom 75). Unused: Palmer, Young, Johnson, McAteer, Szmodics, Greaves. Stoke: Johansson, Tchamadeu, Cresswell, Wilmot (c), Talovierov, Lawal (Rigo 61), Nzonzi (Pearson 84), Bae (Bozenik 84), Thomas, Cisse (Manhoef 67), Mubama (Gallagher 67). Unused: Bonham, Seko, Bocat, Gibson. Referee: Adam Herczeg (Durham). Att: 27,008. Photo: Matchday Images



Miaow added 21:50 - Dec 10

We looked like a McKenna team tonight. 0

MickMccarthyWasRight added 21:51 - Dec 10

Where are the trolls calling for McKenna to go now?? 5 points off second now. Expect us to go on a serious run now. UPPPA TOWN 2

KaiTheBlue added 21:53 - Dec 10

Finally playing with some proper confidence! Not the greatest perfomance in the world tonight but it'll do nicely. No coincidence that these 2 wins in a row, along with improving performances, have come with keeping a similar line up. Some great shifts from most of the 11 on the pitch throughout the 90 tonight. The Mrs thought I'd seen a spider the way I screamed when Philogene's goal went in! Can't help but think we're still not getting enough from the ones playing in the number 9 role. Azon works hard but we need a proper finisher up top, so January reinforcements for a striker surely the priority? Strengthening our grip on the league nicely tonight...onwards and upwards! 0

oioihardy added 21:58 - Dec 10

Didnt really create too many chances.... if stoke were clinical we could of lost that.

Just so lucky we have a player who can tw×t one in from 30 yards every few games . Moments of brilliance saved us again .... but not really because of good attacking play which is worring a bit . But on positives we as a team looked pretty solid and another clean sheet :)

Just honest opinion of game -1

Broadbent23 added 21:59 - Dec 10

Great result, but we were so sloppy in sealing the win. Miss of the season by Azon. At times we broke well and create space. No one had the skill to test their keeper. Once again we allow Stoke to push forward at ease, but fortunately our defence held firm (must be our best backline). The subs came on too late, but it did wake up the team. Three points in the bag. We can do better. Some more progress made. -1

MVBlue added 22:01 - Dec 10

The Walton effect. Nice one Philogene 1

poet added 22:02 - Dec 10

We were always the better side. They knocked it about in their own half, and created very little. My only gripe is that if we’d taken the chances that we frequently created, we’d have swamped them. 1

Bert added 22:02 - Dec 10

Very unusual for us to concede so much possession but it worked. A very professional performance and excellent defending when we had to. Well done KMck and boys. 2

Saxonblue74 added 22:02 - Dec 10

Should have been far more comfortable, too many good chances missed. A good 3 points in the end but an uninspiring watch. 0

Jugsy added 22:04 - Dec 10

Oioihardy, give your head a wobble mate. ‘If the opposition were better we might have lost’, blimey, McK can never win some fans over. Not every performance is going to be gold plated, that’s just how sport works.



For the fans saying we were poor in attack, Stoke have the joint best defence (joint with us!) so just maybe they did their jobs well. Great result against a very decent side 0

armchaircritic59 added 22:05 - Dec 10

The biggest thing I took from that was a very good defensive display, just one error from Matusiwa that came to nothing, other than that, CW had little to do. Another team comes to PR and wants to play, and credit to Stoke for that, they had little up front though. Lot's of hard work all round from the team, and the now becoming expected screamer from JP!



One player really puzzles me and that's Ivan Azon. You certainly can't fault his work rate, but his control often lets him down, seems to try and rush things, and he falls down a lot. Then just now and again he does something really good. At this point in time, not what we really need I'd say, but there is something there, just not sure what!



To finish on a positive note, that's the 3rd set of back to back wins so far this season. Very much keeps up the challenge. It will be interesting to see what 11 takes the field at Leicester. Onwards and I hope, continuing upwards! 2

howsey51 added 22:06 - Dec 10

The quality of other teams near the top seems really poor- this is such an excellent opportunity this season to break out of this league. We just need to find a way to break down stubborn teams, and I can see the players beginning to learn each other's movements. Hopefully make for a good Christmas! Kipre huge again. 0

number8 added 22:06 - Dec 10

Great result and fantastic goal. Not the greatest performance but results matter. 1

Jugsy added 22:06 - Dec 10

Saxon blue74 - just give up watching football then. Loads of the football newsfeeds mentioned ours was a great watch. For some reason, some of our fans still can’t glean satisfaction, even with a win and clean sheet. 1

johnwarksshorts added 22:06 - Dec 10

Ground out a 1 0 win. Apart from a few flurries early on from Stoke. They never really troubled us. O'Shea was immense tonight. Onwards and upwards. 0

jas0999 added 22:07 - Dec 10

A wins a win. Pleased with the three points, but for me that was a painful watch. Pretty poor game. The bloke up front for us really was awful. Still three points. We move on. Must now beat Leicester. -1

ElGuaje4 added 22:08 - Dec 10

Phil O'Jeans tackling, shielding, screening, nipping in for the ball and taking the pressure off us and just all round defensive game absolutely OUTSTANDING. 0

howsey51 added 22:09 - Dec 10

I love Azon. He seems to have a lot of passion and be up for the challenge. However.. I don't think he is enough of a stand in for Hirst, likewise Akpom and I'm sure most agree that the number 9 is the spot to improve in January to give the squad a boost. I hope Azon proves me wrong- be great to see him become a fan favourite. COYB. 0

oioihardy added 22:11 - Dec 10

Jugsy give your head a wobble . See how many saves walton made .... and a few chances of theres off target . I dont have ipswich tinted glasses on . We have made a step in the right direction. And its coming together slowly. We wasted chances tonight that we did create . And against a better team we would of been punished for that. Where did I say get mckenna out . Its all on mckenna ??? All i said was . We didnt really create too much tonight . Go get some glasses and read people's comments a bit more closely -1

BeachBlue added 22:12 - Dec 10

3 points

Clean sheet

Great goal

Job done.



I'm off to see us play Leicester on Saturday 1

youngie7 added 22:13 - Dec 10

Deserved the 3 points, Kipre and O Shea immense as was Davis and Jaden - great goal , could have scored more and made it more comfortable, Azon missed 2 great chances and we still need a proper No 9 in Jan and we will get automatic imo - still looking 2nd gear and have so much more to give !!! 1

Jugsy added 22:15 - Dec 10

Oioihardy, I didn’t say you said McKenna out, what are you talking about? What you did suggest is if we’d played someone better, we’d lose. What a nonsense comment. You beat what’s in front of you, not what could be. 0

