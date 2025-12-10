Robins: Quality of Philogene's Finish the Difference
Wednesday, 10th Dec 2025 23:27
Stoke City manager Mark Robins felt the quality of Jaden Philogene’s second-minute finish was the difference between the sides having been pleased with what he believed was a brave display from his side overall.
Philogene, who was on loan with the Potters in the second half of the 2021/22 campaign, smashed a brilliant seventh goal of the season only one minute and 43 seconds after the game had got under way.
Town boss Kieran McKenna had said he had enjoyed what he felt was a “really, really good game” and Robins concurred.
“I agree with him,” he said. “From our perspective, we were brave, we took part in a game against a team that got relegated from the Premier League last year and has lost some good players, made a lot of money, but reinvested it really well.
“And the club, you can see, this [the press conference room] is new, the dressing rooms are new. It looks like a really improved club.
“Kieran coaches them really well. There are a lot of similarities between their patterns and ours, which was interesting for us to see.
“I think that the difference was the quality of the finish from Philogene after minute two. That was something that I was frustrated with because I thought we were well in the game, I thought we created some really good moments for ourselves and we let ourselves down with either a final pass or a final decision.
“Think back to [Bae] Jun-ho’s chance where he’s taken a touch, there’s no time to take a touch, you’ve got to hit it first time and find the corner.
“There were two chances for Sorba [Thomas] in the first half, clear. We’ve had Gally [Sam Gallagher] in the second half, we’ve had chances, for me, for us to go and make it exciting.
“To go and make it a real game you have to have the care on a pass, the timing of a pass has got to be better, and we got that wrong.
“Brave on the ball, got from goalkeeper to final third really decent a lot of time, got our press wrong a couple of times but maybe once was in the second minute and they ended up going and scoring.
“But he’s got a lot to do. From even when you break that press, he’s still got a lot to do to go and score.
“But I thought we were really good and the frustration for me is that we haven’t got that 20-goal-a-season striker at the moment.
“And by the way, this is not criticism of Divin [Mubama] because I thought Divin was a lot, lot better tonight, I thought his movement was better, I thought him taking part in it was better. There are still things he needs to learn, but that’s where we’re at.”
The defeat was Stoke’s fifth in six game and their third in a row, having been beaten 4-0 at Sheffield United on Saturday.
“Difficult for me to talk about all the positivity that was around before this last run of games, but this is the Championship and that’s where we’re at,” Robins continued.
“This was a test for me to see where we are and to see how we could respond from a really disappointing afternoon on Saturday.
“I thought we responded really well, I thought we were pretty good and can count ourselves a bit unfortunate not to get something from the game, which is the Championship.”
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
McKenna's Men Part One: League One Days by Edmundo
With the fourth anniversary of Kieran McKenna's tenure at the helm of Ipswich Town fast approaching, rather than looking at the results, I thought I'd look at the signings that he has made/given the green light to in his time here. I have arbitrarily given each player a HIT, MISS or MAYBE based on their performance thus far.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.20 - The C Word by The_Flashing_Smile
Well what a difference a few days makes. From possibly the worst performance under Kieran McKenna to probably the best this season. That elusive mistress ‘Confidence’ seemed to be the key here.
Championship Preview: Coventry City by ad_wilkin
Coventry are this season’s form side and currently sit 10 points clear at the top of the table. Frank Lampard has benefited from time and consistency having inherited the strong base of a side with some of the division’s standout players.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.19 - A Fecal Matter by The_Flashing_Smile
The rearranged washout turned out to be even more of a damp squib than the literal one of two and a half months ago. Worryingly, possibly the worst performance under Kieran McKenna.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.18 - Some Words by The_Flashing_Smile
Football can be a frustrating game. And this one was so typical of Ipswich. Nearly 80% possession in the first half. By the end, 17 shots, seven on target, two one-on-ones, one rattled post. And yet we come away with nothing but Leif’s lovely whack. So here’s some words to sum it up.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]