U18s in Youth Cup Action Away Against Blades

Thursday, 11th Dec 2025 10:06

Town’s U18s are in FA Youth Cup third-round action against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane this evening (KO 7pm).

A fourth-round tie against Bromley or Sheffield Wednesday awaits the winners with the Ravens and Owls facing one another in Kent tomorrow evening.

The Blues youngsters, who are coached by David Wright and Matt Pooley, are currently bottom of the U18 Premier League having moved to category one on a provisional basis in the summer, while the category two Blades are top of Professional Development League Two North.

Entry to tonight’s game are free and can be ordered online here with Blues fans advised to order tickets in the John Street Family Stand in section FEF1.

The U18s have been knocked out of the competition at the third-round stage - when they enter the tournament - for the last two seasons, losing 3-2 away to AFC Bournemouth last year.

Town have won the competition on three occasions, in 1973, 1975 and 2005.

Photo: Action Images via Reuters