Philogene in Team of Midweek

Thursday, 11th Dec 2025 14:48

Blues forward Jaden Philogene has been named in the Sky Bet Championship Team of Midweek following last night’s 1-0 home win against Stoke City.

Philogene smashed the winning goal, his seventh of the season, all at Portman Road, only one minute and 43 seconds after kick-off against the Potters.

Photo: Action Images via Reuters