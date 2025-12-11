Philogene in Team of Midweek
Thursday, 11th Dec 2025 14:48
Blues forward Jaden Philogene has been named in the Sky Bet Championship Team of Midweek following last night’s 1-0 home win against Stoke City.
Philogene smashed the winning goal, his seventh of the season, all at Portman Road, only one minute and 43 seconds after kick-off against the Potters.
Photo: Action Images via Reuters
