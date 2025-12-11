U18s Beat 10-Man Blades in FA Youth Cup

Thursday, 11th Dec 2025 21:07

Town’s U18s progressed to the fourth round of the FA Youth Cup via a 3-1 victory over 10-man Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

The Blues went in front in the 22nd minute when big frontman Nelson Eze nodded a deep free-kick back across goal and Will Unadike turned home.

Eleven minutes later, Blades centre-forward Siem Eyob-Abraha was shown a straight red card for a late challenge on Town keeper Josh Bentley.

In the final minute of the half, the Blues doubled their lead, a Sheffield United defender turning Jackson Nsofor's right-sided cross into his own net.

Seven minutes after the restart, skipper Charlie Wood (pictured) drove forward and found the bottom corner of the net.

The Blades pulled one back on 89 through Emmet Morrison but Town weren’t to be denied a place in the next round.

The Blues, who have won the competition three times in 1973, 1975 and 2005, will now face either Bromley or Sheffield Wednesday away in round four with the Ravens and Owls in action in their third round tie at Hayes Lane on Friday.

Town, who have struggled since moving to category one and into the U18 Premier League, ought to stand a good chance of progressing to round five with category two Wednesday ninth in Professional Development League Two North and Bromley, who have a category four academy, ninth in the U18 Youth Alliance.

Fourth-round ties have to be played before Saturday 24th January 2026.

U18s: Bentley, Brouwers, O’Sullivan, Longwe (Brown 84), Wilkinson, Sains (Brentnall 65), Nsofor (Pedder 65), Wood, Unadike (Burton-Yurevich 76), Eze, Adetiba. Unused: Wreford, Ekontosia, Olawole.

Photo: Matchday Images