Davis Nominated For Goal of the Month

Friday, 12th Dec 2025 10:38

Blues full-back Leif Davis has been nominated for the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award for November.

Davis has been shortlisted for his brilliant edge-of-the-area volley under the lights at at Oxford United.

The 25-year-old is up against Preston’s Thierry Small, Caleb Taylor of Millwall and Stoke’s Sorba Thomas for the gong.

Votes can be cast here before 5pm on Monday with the winner announced next Friday.

Photo: Matchday Images