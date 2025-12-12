Barbrook to End Lincoln Loan Early

Friday, 12th Dec 2025 11:05

Lincoln City director of football Jez George has revealed that on-loan Town midfielder Fin Barbrook will return to the Blues in January.

Barbrook, 21, joined the Imps on what was meant to be a season-long loan in August but has made only three EFL Trophy [Vertu Trophy] appearances for the League One side.

“We brought Fin Barbrook in because we knew that Dom Jefferies was a medium-term injury,” George told the Stacey West Podcast. “We didn’t expect him back till November. The same with Frankie [Okoronkwo, who is on loan from Everton], with Jack Moylan.

“Jack’s back. Dom’s back. So, assuming nothing dramatic happens between now and the first of January, they’re both situations that we’re going to look at.

“Fin hasn’t had any minutes with us in the league, but he played minutes for Ipswich in the Carabao Cup. When you play in the EFL Trophy, it doesn’t count towards the two-club rule per season.

“We’ve made an agreement with Ipswich. Fin’s got a knock. He could possibly be fit for that last week of December. But realistically, that’s not right for us to stop him then going on loan somewhere else in the second half of the season. So Fin will go back to Ipswich.”

Barbrook has continued to play regularly for Town’s U21s during his spell on loan at Sincil Bank, a number of other League One sides having shown interest in taking him prior to his switch to the Imps.

Photo: Matchday Images