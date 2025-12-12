Academy Schoolboy Wattley in England U15s

Academy schoolboy Zac Wattley has been confirmed in the England U15s squad for their December international camp.

The defender, who had already posted his selection on social media, was one of three Town players included in the England U15s emerging talent camp in September, along with Tommy McLoughlin and Ashton Begg.

Northgate High School pupil Wattley, 14, has been with the Blues academy since he was seven years old and has moved from operating as a striker to centre-half in that time.

The Young Lions play three games at St George’s Park, Iceland on Monday, Spain on Wednesday and Italy next Saturday.

England U15s: Arlo Tye (Derby County), Mason Ellis (Manchester City), Zachary Trinder (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Francis Boggan (Everton), Zac Wattley (Ipswich Town), Rubens Nebatumbu (Leicester City), Piers Pinnock (SL Benfica), Concilio Tonebi (West Ham United), Oliver Crofts (Chelsea), Abdul-Muiz Odusanya-Edunfunke (West Bromwich Albion), Joseph Akinsanya (Manchester United), Rico Sealey (Chelsea), William Apter (Everton), William Ferdinand Cvek (FC Barcelona), Luca Eden (Liverpool), Brian Nyonyi (Manchester United), Charlie Robinson (Newcastle United), Isaac Allen (West Ham United), Eden Mahoney-Smith (Chelsea), Luis Munoz (Arsenal), Jaden Maghoma (Arsenal), Eliah Semakula (Chelsea), Kobi Akerele (Liverpool), Emmanuel Famokun (West Ham United).

Photo: TWTD