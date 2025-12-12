U18s to Face Bromley in FA Youth Cup

Friday, 12th Dec 2025 22:37

Town’s U18s will travel to face Bromley in round four of the FA Youth Cup, the Ravens having beaten Sheffield Wednesday on penalties at Hayes Lane in their third round tie this evening.

The match ended 1-1 after 90 minutes with no further goals in extra-time and the London side won the shootout 4-2.

Town’s U18s, who beat 10-man Sheffield United 3-1 in their third round tie at Bramall Lane last night, have the chance to avenge the first team’s on-penalties Carabao Cup defeat to Bromley in August.

The fourth round tie at Hayes Lane must be played before Saturday 24th January.

The Ravens, who have a category four academy, are currently ninth in the U18 Youth Alliance.

Photo: Action Images via Reuters