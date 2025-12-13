Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Two Changes For Town at Leicester
Saturday, 13th Dec 2025 14:02

Town have made two changes for this afternoon’s game against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Sindre Walle Egeli drops out of the squad due to illness and is replaced wide on the right by Jack Clarke.

Former Foxes striker George Hirst, suspended for Wednesday’s 1-0 home victory over Stoke, returns as the number nine with Ivan Azon dropping to the bench alongside former Leicester forward Kasey McAteer.

The home side make one change from the team which drew 2-2 at Bristol City on Wednesday with captain Ricardo Pereira returning to the XI for Hamza Choudhury, who moves to the bench.

Jordan James is OK to start in midfield having been a doubt due to a groin issue suffered in midweek. Former Town loan keeper Asmir Begovic is among the subs.

Leicester: Stolarczyk, Pereira (c), Nelson, Vestergaard, L Thomas, James, Skipp, Fatawu, De Cordova-Reid, Mavididi, Ayew. Subs: Begovic, Faes, Choudhury, Aluko, S Thomas, Page, Carranza, Daka, Evans.

Town: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Kipre, Davis, Matusiwa, Taylor, J Clarke, Nunez, Philogene, Hirst. Subs: Palmer, Greaves, Young, Johnson, Cajuste, Szmodics, McAteer, Akpom, Azon. Referee: Thomas Kirk (Cheshire).

armchaircritic59 added 14:10 - Dec 13
Seems fair enough to me. I thought SWE would miss the match ( not for the reason given ), but be replaced by McAteer, just for extra security for Furlong, as Philogene is obviously doing for Davis, given that the greatest dangers Leicester possess are down the flanks. I presume KM thinks JC is up to the task and he does offer more going forward.
Bazza8564 added 14:33 - Dec 13
Im pleased to see Nunez and Jaden retained, they both put in huge shifts and I was assuming they would be rested today. Perhaps the 7 day gap coming up helps that process.
COYB
TimmyH added 14:57 - Dec 13
Not sure Clarke is anywhere as effective on the right though...
PortmanTerrorist added 15:02 - Dec 13
With exception of Egeli, no one has made any case for playing the right forward role and they are running out of time with Burns not long away now! Hope Jack figures it out today but evidence of the season suggests otherwise. Here's hoping! COYB
