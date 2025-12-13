Two Changes For Town at Leicester

Saturday, 13th Dec 2025 14:02

Town have made two changes for this afternoon’s game against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Sindre Walle Egeli drops out of the squad due to illness and is replaced wide on the right by Jack Clarke.

Former Foxes striker George Hirst, suspended for Wednesday’s 1-0 home victory over Stoke, returns as the number nine with Ivan Azon dropping to the bench alongside former Leicester forward Kasey McAteer.

The home side make one change from the team which drew 2-2 at Bristol City on Wednesday with captain Ricardo Pereira returning to the XI for Hamza Choudhury, who moves to the bench.

Jordan James is OK to start in midfield having been a doubt due to a groin issue suffered in midweek. Former Town loan keeper Asmir Begovic is among the subs.

Leicester: Stolarczyk, Pereira (c), Nelson, Vestergaard, L Thomas, James, Skipp, Fatawu, De Cordova-Reid, Mavididi, Ayew. Subs: Begovic, Faes, Choudhury, Aluko, S Thomas, Page, Carranza, Daka, Evans.

Town: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Kipre, Davis, Matusiwa, Taylor, J Clarke, Nunez, Philogene, Hirst. Subs: Palmer, Greaves, Young, Johnson, Cajuste, Szmodics, McAteer, Akpom, Azon. Referee: Thomas Kirk (Cheshire).

Photo: Matchday Images