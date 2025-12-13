Two Changes For Town at Leicester
Saturday, 13th Dec 2025 14:02
Town have made two changes for this afternoon’s game against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.
Sindre Walle Egeli drops out of the squad due to illness and is replaced wide on the right by Jack Clarke.
Former Foxes striker George Hirst, suspended for Wednesday’s 1-0 home victory over Stoke, returns as the number nine with Ivan Azon dropping to the bench alongside former Leicester forward Kasey McAteer.
The home side make one change from the team which drew 2-2 at Bristol City on Wednesday with captain Ricardo Pereira returning to the XI for Hamza Choudhury, who moves to the bench.
Jordan James is OK to start in midfield having been a doubt due to a groin issue suffered in midweek. Former Town loan keeper Asmir Begovic is among the subs.
Leicester: Stolarczyk, Pereira (c), Nelson, Vestergaard, L Thomas, James, Skipp, Fatawu, De Cordova-Reid, Mavididi, Ayew. Subs: Begovic, Faes, Choudhury, Aluko, S Thomas, Page, Carranza, Daka, Evans.
Town: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Kipre, Davis, Matusiwa, Taylor, J Clarke, Nunez, Philogene, Hirst. Subs: Palmer, Greaves, Young, Johnson, Cajuste, Szmodics, McAteer, Akpom, Azon. Referee: Thomas Kirk (Cheshire).
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.21 - A Portman Road Portmanteau by The_Flashing_Smile
This was a professional performance, lit up by another Jaden Philogene wonderstrike. Stoke were decent first half, but seemed to run out of ideas. Both teams tried things that didn’t quite live up to that second-minute sizzler, but Town rarely looked under too much threat.
McKenna's Men Part One: League One Days by Edmundo
With the fourth anniversary of Kieran McKenna's tenure at the helm of Ipswich Town fast approaching, rather than looking at the results, I thought I'd look at the signings that he has made/given the green light to in his time here. I have arbitrarily given each player a HIT, MISS or MAYBE based on their performance thus far.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.20 - The C Word by The_Flashing_Smile
Well what a difference a few days makes. From possibly the worst performance under Kieran McKenna to probably the best this season. That elusive mistress ‘Confidence’ seemed to be the key here.
Championship Preview: Coventry City by ad_wilkin
Coventry are this season’s form side and currently sit 10 points clear at the top of the table. Frank Lampard has benefited from time and consistency having inherited the strong base of a side with some of the division’s standout players.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.19 - A Fecal Matter by The_Flashing_Smile
The rearranged washout turned out to be even more of a damp squib than the literal one of two and a half months ago. Worryingly, possibly the worst performance under Kieran McKenna.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]