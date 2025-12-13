McKenna: A Game of Moments, Not Many Going Our Way

Saturday, 13th Dec 2025 18:32 Blues boss Kieran McKenna felt his side’s 3-1 defeat to Leicester City at the King Power Stadium was a ‘game of moments’ with not many going in Town’s favour. Bobby De Cordova-Reid gave the Foxes the lead with an eighth-minute strike out of nothing, then just before the break, with the Blues getting into their stride, Abdul Fatawu scored a remarkable second for the home team from 15 yards inside his own half. Seven minutes after the restart, Leif Davis slipped when seeing the ball out in front of Fatawu on the right of the box, allowing home skipper Ricardo Pereira to cut back to Jordan Ayew to make it 3-0. Sub Jens Cajuste was presented with an appropriately seasonal gift-wrapped opportunity by home keeper Jakub Stolarczyk on 71, but the Blues were unable to find any more goals before the end. “I wasn’t a great performance, certainly,” McKenna said. “I think the goals were the decisive thing in the game, really. “I think when you concede a strike like that from 30 yards seven minutes into the game away from home against a good team, it’s always going to be tough. “They had a small bit of momentum after that, but in general we got ourselves back into it and were growing into the game, and had a really good chance to go to 1-1 [Jack Clarke shooting too close to Stolarczyk]. “They had a couple of moments from set plays but nothing really in open play, so there was nothing really in the game. “And then they score an incredible goal right on half-time when we’ve not done loads wrong in the situation. It’s just an incredible bit of individual brilliance that you have to give credit for. Not to shorten the story, but I felt like they were the decisive moments of the game. “At half-time, you know it’s going to be tough but you still know you can get back into the game. “But also Leicester at home with the confidence of two incredible goals like that are a really good side. “We’re disappointed with the third goal, definitely more than the other two, just after half-time when we were expecting it to be a free-kick and we switch off in the box. From there, it’s really, really tough and it wasn’t our day. “We got our goal back out of not very much as well, to be honest, then we have a chance to go 3-2, a couple of chances to go to 3-2 and if we score one of them then maybe we can get something out of the game. “But I think it was a game of moments and not many of those moments went our way and they’ve grabbed a couple of incredible moments.” McKenna felt the timing of the second and third goals either side of the break was pivotal. “Even if we go in at 1-0 at half-time, we’ve not responded amazingly, but, OK, we’ve calmed the game down, got control of possession, created a bit chance to go to 1-1 and a goal like that happens before half-time and it’s an incredible boost for the opponent and a big blow for us,” he continued. “And again, even at 2-0, if you can get a foothold in the second half and get the next goal, you’ve got a great chance and we need to do better on it, a bit of a strange goal. “And then at 3-0, it’s really tough, so the moments were there for Leicester, they weren’t there for us and they came at probably the worst possible times.” McKenna was pleased with his subs, despite them coming on with the game looking all but lost. “I felt like we had a little bit of pressure, especially in and around the goal and just after that and there were one or two moments for us there today to maybe get the second, and then you know then the game’s alive,” he reflected. “It’s not easy to come on at 3-0 down, so credit to the boys the way they came on, Jens still being dialled into the press and knowing his job and you have to give credit for that. “They still came on with belief and tried to impact it and we weren’t quite able to get the second goal that would have made it really interesting.” The game was the Blues’ seventh in a run of seven in 22 days with everyone other than George Hirst and Jack Clarke from today’s XI having started the previous two games, last Saturday’s 3-0 home victory over Coventry City and Wednesday’s 1-0 success against Stoke City, also at Portman Road. McKenna was asked whether there might have been an element of tiredness about today’s display. “I think every team playing in the league this Saturday will probably be carrying a little bit of fatigue,” he said. “Us probably more probably with the extra midweek game [the restaging of the abandoned game at Blackburn] and the travelling that we had last week, and then Coventry and Stoke were two really big energy games. “I think that’s the reality for us but I’m sure they had bit of it as well, maybe us a little bit more so, but we’re not going to lean into that too much. “We know there are things, irrespective of the two incredible goals, that we can do better today. “I still think the response to something like that after seven minutes is something we’ve still got to work on as a group and find a little bit more. “But it’s been a really busy run, ups and downs in there and today’s a disappointment off a couple of good ones, but the big thing now is just now we regroup. “No midweek game next week, a chance to do some training to recover and a home game [against bottom side Sheffield Wednesday] next week and, like always in the Championship, it’s about the next game and how we respond to this one.” Town had looked to be getting into their stride with the wins against the top-of-the-table Sky Blues and then Stoke, also among the early season pacesetters. Having seen that winning streak come to an end, does McKenna believe his squad is ready to put together a consistent run in the matches ahead? “I think we can only take the next game, you can’t get too ahead of yourself about a run,” he added. “We’ve lost today and we’ve got to try and win the next game. And if we do that, we’ve got to try and win the next game after that. “Of course, when the games come really quick, it’s harder. If anyone wins their four games in nine days over Christmas or whatever it is, then it will be an incredible achievement. “That’s what we’re going to try and do but, especially at this stage of the season, it’s hard to think too much about a run, you’ve just got to get out there, give the best of yourself and, win or lose, get ready to go again. “And if you’re doing more good things than not, you can pick up a good run of form. At this stage of the season to go and win all your games in a run, is really, really difficult, so there’s no point in thinking about it, it’s just about doing what you can to win the next one and that’s where our focus needs to be after today.” Norwegian wideman Sindre Walle Egeli missed out today having been unwell, McKenna confirmed: “He was sick yesterday.” Photo: TWTD



Nottsblue66 added 18:37 - Dec 13

Same bull- shit excuses why bring Ashley young on a defender when we were 3-0 down

Thankyou for what you did in the past but I'm sorry you are getting paid 5M a year andi feel you have run out of ideas been clueless all - season

I know I'll get stick with this post but he only knows 1 way of playing telly me I'm wrong ???? -1

pablo123 added 18:39 - Dec 13

Utter rubbish , going nowhere , 1 step forward 2 steps back -2

Broadbent23 added 18:40 - Dec 13

Simple answer. Their two great goals knocked our confidence and they then controlled the game . Our substitutions only got us a consolation goal. Leicester were far from special and we were below par. Just need a win against Wednesday. Bonus we are still in the play offs. 3

pablo123 added 18:40 - Dec 13

Youre not wrong nottsblue 2

ITFCSG added 18:40 - Dec 13

More cock-and-bill from the Messiah. 2 shots on target (of which 1 was a gift by Stolarczyk) all match v the mighty Leicester who didn't sign a single player over the summer. Did you not see how shocking some of the players (J Clarke and Hirst especially) were today and not making changes at HT even though we were 2-0 down? Stoke if not for a worldie would also have been a drab all huff-and-puff 0-0. Most expensive squad in the entire EFL and can't even string 3 wins in a row. Pathetic. -2

dirtydingusmagee added 18:47 - Dec 13

you have to make your luck.We showed nothing until it was too late . 2

TimmyH added 18:48 - Dec 13

Could argue that was the case against Coventry where the 'moments' went our way but that's the P-Poor Championship all over...fine margins as there are few teams that play with consistent cohesion. 1

Tractorboy58 added 18:49 - Dec 13

Getting very boring Mr McKenna -2

Tractorboy58 added 18:54 - Dec 13

We have had some great seasons with McKenna but we failed badly in the Prem and despite a huge investment in this squad and manager we are looking very average - No real gutsy leaders on or off the pitch 0

DannyITFC added 18:58 - Dec 13

Time for a change now I’m afraid, KM has run out of ideas. I would never have said that a year ago, even the start if this season but enough is enough now… a squad that’s regarded as the most expensive and best in the league should not be on the brink of dropping out of the top six going into the new year. Top 2 has gone, top 6 with the right manager can still be achieved, Ashton and the USA owners need to take the cut throat decision and save this season while they still can. I know it’s an unpopular decision with many town fans but I’ve come to accept it’s now the right one to make, it’s been coming for a while sadly so don’t be surprised if Ashton and the USA owners self the axe in the new year unless there is a instant change to both performances and more consistent results. -7

BlueArmy999 added 19:05 - Dec 13

This forum never ceases to amaze me, Mckenna out mckenna out , beat cov and stoke omg we’re gonna make top 2 we are clicking McKenna in McKenna in. Same old tosh from this bunch of morons on this page. Today wasn’t good enough until the last 25 mins when we went for it. He kept the same team more or less aside from 2 changes … now the moron brigade probably wanted 8 changes. Can’t win with these jokers. Let’s lay the blame at some of the player performances today rather than slate the best manager this club has had in recent history. Championship isn’t an easy league, some of you jokers need to realize we won’t win every game and we don’t have any right to win any game in this league you have to earn it, today we made sloppy mistakes and they capitalized, and we didn’t take our chances or create enough. 5

ChestnutSe added 19:09 - Dec 13

Bluearmy999, sorry marked you down in error. Meant to be for the McKenna out post. As you any, some right moaners on here. They need to remember where we have come from 0

HOG500 added 19:11 - Dec 13

Usual hysterical flappers. In a season you lose some; get over it and calm down ffs. 5

Nottsblue66 added 19:14 - Dec 13

Bluearmy999 what utter bull you talk get your head out of the clouds and wake up and smell the coffee FFS

-3

BeachBlue added 19:15 - Dec 13

On way home from the game. Nothing Walton could do with the first two goals. Davis at fault for the third. Our lack of goals is worrying, sorry but our strikers are underperforming goals wise. 3

HOG500 added 19:15 - Dec 13

ITFCSG: ‘Most expensive squad in the entire EFL…’ ?? What? Are you ok? 0

Flight_of_Shefki added 19:18 - Dec 13

How can we be so inconsistent? Like, over the years - ignoring the last few amazing feats we've achieved for just a moment.. How is it possible that we just can't simply string a few wins back to back together?



Beat steaming top leaders, and then lose 3-1 like this. I just don't get it; no reason or rhyme to the Town, ever. 1

armchaircritic59 added 19:20 - Dec 13

BlueArmy999, you are certainly right on one point " we won't win every game " indeed we've failed to win 12 of the 21 we've played thus far. 2

Nottsblue66 added 19:22 - Dec 13

Chestnutse

Another clueless clown remember where we come from ?

Who has spent the most out of every team in this league -us

Who's manager is on the most money- us

Look at Coventry & Boro their team problem cost half of ours and they are top 2

Even Millwall are above us and Preston are on the Same points bet their squad was a fraction of ours it's down to one man why we cannot get the best out of our players because he does not know how too and next week at home to sheff weds if we don't get a win at home then for me that's it

0

jabberjackson added 19:22 - Dec 13

Some ‘pathetic’ people on this forum

You know who you are… 0

Bluewhiteboy added 19:25 - Dec 13

6 points out of 9 is a good return considering the team's played. But dont start make excuses. His honesty has been his strong point so hope desperation doesn't turn him to talking.g nonsense 0

BlueArmy999 added 19:27 - Dec 13

Nottsblue66 - you are the definition of one of the moron jokers I refer to 1

ITFC_1994 added 19:29 - Dec 13

I'm a huge McKenna fan. No way in the world should he be under any pressure. But he's wrong here.... what does this say about us and the amount of great goals we've scored this season that have got us out of trouble....



We just lack character and leadership. The team is spineless. There were some fans who didn't see Morsys true value. I hope they now realise how important he was.



I think we are going to need a very big January to get where we want to be. 1

Brogan55 added 19:32 - Dec 13

Sometimes things don’t go right,this was one which didn’t.Two incredible goals scored by Leicester and maybe a performance which was not as it was against Stoke.So now we have a week to get ready for next Saturday.Kieran will succeed. 1

ITFCSG added 19:35 - Dec 13

HOG500 our performances don't seem like it innit. Go and check Transfermarkt and find me another EFL club with a more expensive squad. I'd advise you to at least do some research before before shooting off your mouth. 1

