Town Women Hit Five to Progress in FA Cup
Sunday, 14th Dec 2025 15:18
Ipswich Town Women comfortably progressed to round four of the Adobe Women’s FA Cup by beating AFC Portchester 5-0 at the fifth tier side’s OnSite Group Stadium in round three this afternoon.
The Blues went ahead in the fifth minute through Lucy O’Brien from Maddy Earl’s pass, but had to wait until just before half-time to add to their lead, Kyra Robertson heading home Paige Peake’s free-kick.
On 63, skipper Maria Boswell’s cross was turned in by Rianna Dean, then three minutes later Ruby Seaby made it 4-0 from an Earl cutback.
Four minutes from time Earl, having laid on two goals, bagged one of her own, finding the top corner from outside the area to complete the scoring.
The draw for the fourth round takes place live on the official Adobe Women’s FA Cup YouTube channel, along with the Channel 4 and TNT YouTube channels, on Monday evening from 7pm with the Blues ball number 28.
Town: Hartley, Neville, Boswell (c), Peake, Hughes (Roe 78), Robertson, Fleming (Bonwick 46), Seaby, Earl, O’Brien (Guyatt 67), Dean (Thomas 67). Unused: Negri, Wearing, Dear.
Photo: Matchday Images/ITFC
