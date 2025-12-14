Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Town Women Hit Five to Progress in FA Cup
Sunday, 14th Dec 2025 15:18

Ipswich Town Women comfortably progressed to round four of the Adobe Women’s FA Cup by beating AFC Portchester 5-0 at the fifth tier side’s OnSite Group Stadium in round three this afternoon.

The Blues went ahead in the fifth minute through Lucy O’Brien from Maddy Earl’s pass, but had to wait until just before half-time to add to their lead, Kyra Robertson heading home Paige Peake’s free-kick.

On 63, skipper Maria Boswell’s cross was turned in by Rianna Dean, then three minutes later Ruby Seaby made it 4-0 from an Earl cutback.

Four minutes from time Earl, having laid on two goals, bagged one of her own, finding the top corner from outside the area to complete the scoring.

The draw for the fourth round takes place live on the official Adobe Women’s FA Cup YouTube channel, along with the Channel 4 and TNT YouTube channels, on Monday evening from 7pm with the Blues ball number 28.

Town: Hartley, Neville, Boswell (c), Peake, Hughes (Roe 78), Robertson, Fleming (Bonwick 46), Seaby, Earl, O’Brien (Guyatt 67), Dean (Thomas 67). Unused: Negri, Wearing, Dear.

Broadbent23 added 15:46 - Dec 14
I was there with about 11 other town supporters in a crowd about 300 strong. This is ground where Brett Pitman scored loads of goals in his late 30's. Town played well today but took time to control the match. Scored after 5 minutes but didn't get a second until later in the half. AFC Portchester ladies were really stubborn in defence with only the goal posts preventing more goals until the second half with a further 3 goals. The class was really evident where the opposition rarely ventured into our half. Where in the WSL2 we are the underdogs
Broadbent23 added 15:47 - Dec 14
Anyway a good show by our ladies today and good luck for the next cup game.
Broadbent23 added 15:48 - Dec 14
WOM Earl.
