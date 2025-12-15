U21s at Preston in Premier League Cup

Monday, 15th Dec 2025 10:10

Town’s U21s are in Premier League Cup action away against Preston North End at Victory Park, Chorley (KO 7pm).

The Blues, who are coached by John McGreal and Chris Casement, are currently second in the group with the Lilywhites third.

The game between the teams at Needham Market’s Bloomfields in October ended 2-2, the visitors having come from two goals down to claim a point, Jamie Mauge (pictured) having scored twice for Town.

Admission to this evening’s match is £5 for adults and £2 for concessions.

Photo: TWTD