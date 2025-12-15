Order New Wark Book in Time For Christmas

There’s still time to order copies of the new John Wark book He’s Here, He’s There in time for Christmas - only 50 of the collector's edition are still available - while videos of the UEFA and FA Cup winner and teammate George Burley being interviewed at the recent dinner at Portman Road are now available.

He’s Here, He’s There has been published to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Wark’s debut for Town earlier this year and is written by Neil Prentice, who was previously behind the book on Burley’s career, All To Play For, and 1980-81 - The Greatest Season in Ipswich Town’s History.

He’s Here, He’s There is available via TWTD here with orders placed before close of play Wednesday guaranteed to be delivered in time for Christmas.

There are two versions of the book, a collector’s edition limited to 857 copies, representing Wark’s 678 Town appearances and 179 goals for the club, and the standard edition. Only 50 copies of the collector’s edition remain unsold.

He’s Here, He’s There was launched at a sell-out gala event at Portman Road in October where Wark and Burley both spoke about their careers with fellow Blues legends Terry Butcher, Russell Osman, Steve McCall, Chris Kiwomya, Jason Dozzell, Simon Milton, Tony Mowbray, Mark Venus and Matt Holland, as well as former chairman David Sheepshanks lending their support.

Videos of author Prentice interviewing Wark and Burley have been released on the Life’s a Pitch TV YouTube channel.

Photo: Action Images via Reuters