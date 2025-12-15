Arrest and Abandonment After Former Blues Midfielder Injured in Altercation

Former Blues midfielder Sammy Moore, now the manager of Potters Bar Town, was injured in an incident which led to the Scholars’ Isthmian League Premier Division game at Welling United being abandoned prior to kick-off on Saturday.

Potters Bar and Welling announced that the game wouldn’t be taking place 35 minutes prior to the scheduled kick-off.

The Metropolitan Police had been called at 1.18pm with a spokesman outlining the events in a statement: “Police were called to Welling Football Club following reports of an altercation between two men.

“Officers attended and found a 38-year-old man with injuries to his face. A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. He remains in custody.”

Potters Bar also issued a statement: “[Saturday]’s scheduled fixture at Welling United was abandoned prior to kick-off following a serious incident involving a member of our management team.

“Police attended the ground and, following their involvement, the match was unable to proceed. Our manager is receiving appropriate medical care and the club is supporting him fully.

“The matter has been referred to the relevant authorities, including the league and The FA, and we are seeking formal advice. As this is now subject to ongoing processes, the club will not be making any further comment at this time.”

Moore, pictured front and centre above, joined the Town academy in 2004 from Chelsea having previously had a spell with Charlton’s youth set-up.

The Kent-born midfielder was a member of the team which won the 2005 FA Youth Cup and went on to make one senior sub appearance for the Blues in a 3- 1 home victory over Sunderland at Portman Road in September 2006, having spent time on loan at Brentford.

He moved on to Stevenage, where he played alongside Tommy Smith, who was then on loan with Boro, before spells with Dover Athletic, AFC Wimbledon, Leyton Orient, Folkestone Invicta, Leatherhead and Concord Rangers, the latter two as player-manager.

Moore has also managed Hemel Hempstead Town, Faversham Town and Hythe Town, and is in his second spell at Potters Bar.

