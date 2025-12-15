U21s Match at Preston Postponed

Monday, 15th Dec 2025 14:58 Town’s U21 Premier League Cup match against Preston North End at Victory Park, Chorley has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch. A new date for the fixture, which was scheduled to kick-off at 7pm this evening, will be set in due course. Photo: Action Images via Reuters



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments