U21s Match at Preston Postponed
Monday, 15th Dec 2025 14:58
Town’s U21 Premier League Cup match against Preston North End at Victory Park, Chorley has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.
A new date for the fixture, which was scheduled to kick-off at 7pm this evening, will be set in due course.
