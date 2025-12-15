Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
U21s Match at Preston Postponed
Monday, 15th Dec 2025 14:58

Town’s U21 Premier League Cup match against Preston North End at Victory Park, Chorley has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

A new date for the fixture, which was scheduled to kick-off at 7pm this evening, will be set in due course.

Photo: Action Images via Reuters



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Online Safety Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2025