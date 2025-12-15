Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Blackpool FA Cup Date Set
Monday, 15th Dec 2025 15:36

Town’s FA Cup third-round tie against League One Blackpool at Portman Road has been confirmed as a 3pm kick-off on Saturday 10th January.

The game will see Town reunited with former midfielder Lee Evans and one-time loan left-back Hayden Coulson, who are both in the Lancastrians' squad.

The Seasiders are currently 23rd in League One with Ian Evatt having been in charge since October.

They defeated Scunthorpe 1-0 in round one and Carlisle United 4-1 in the second yesterday, both at home.

The teams have met once before in the FA Cup, also in the third round, back in 2010 at Bloomfield Road when the Blues beat the nine-man Tangerines 2-1.

Jack Colback put Town in front on three, Brett Ormerod levelled six minutes into the second half and Owen Garvan netted the winner for Roy Keane's side in the 77th minute, the home team having been reduced in number when current manager Evatt and new Wolves boss Rob Edwards saw red on 55 and 75 respectively.

FA Cup Third Round
Boreham Wood v Burton Albion
Bristol City v Watford
Burnley v Millwall
Cambridge United v Birmingham City
Charlton Athletic v Chelsea
Cheltenham Town v Leicester City
Derby County v Leeds United
Doncaster Rovers v Southampton
Everton v Sunderland
Fulham v Middlesbrough
Grimsby Town v Weston-super-Mare
Hull City v Blackburn Rovers
Ipswich Town v Blackpool
Liverpool v Barnsley
Macclesfield v Crystal Palace
Manchester City v Exeter City
Manchester United v Brighton
MK Dons v Oxford United
Newcastle United v Bournemouth
Norwich City v Walsall
Portsmouth v Arsenal
Port Vale v Fleetwood Town
Preston North End v Wigan Athletic
Salford City v Swindon Town
Sheffield United v Mansfield Town
Sheffield Wednesday v Brentford
Stoke City v Coventry City
Swansea City v West Bromwich Albion
Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa
West Ham United v Queens Park Rangers
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Shrewsbury Town
Wrexham v Nottingham Forest

Photo: Action Images via Reuters



Perublue added 15:50 - Dec 15
Called it … wrote the date and time on my whiteboard last week….small victories in my sad little life :-)
0


