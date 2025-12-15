Blackpool FA Cup Date Set

Monday, 15th Dec 2025 15:36

Town’s FA Cup third-round tie against League One Blackpool at Portman Road has been confirmed as a 3pm kick-off on Saturday 10th January.

The game will see Town reunited with former midfielder Lee Evans and one-time loan left-back Hayden Coulson, who are both in the Lancastrians' squad.

The Seasiders are currently 23rd in League One with Ian Evatt having been in charge since October.

They defeated Scunthorpe 1-0 in round one and Carlisle United 4-1 in the second yesterday, both at home.

The teams have met once before in the FA Cup, also in the third round, back in 2010 at Bloomfield Road when the Blues beat the nine-man Tangerines 2-1.

Jack Colback put Town in front on three, Brett Ormerod levelled six minutes into the second half and Owen Garvan netted the winner for Roy Keane's side in the 77th minute, the home team having been reduced in number when current manager Evatt and new Wolves boss Rob Edwards saw red on 55 and 75 respectively.

FA Cup Third Round

Boreham Wood v Burton Albion

Bristol City v Watford

Burnley v Millwall

Cambridge United v Birmingham City

Charlton Athletic v Chelsea

Cheltenham Town v Leicester City

Derby County v Leeds United

Doncaster Rovers v Southampton

Everton v Sunderland

Fulham v Middlesbrough

Grimsby Town v Weston-super-Mare

Hull City v Blackburn Rovers

Ipswich Town v Blackpool

Liverpool v Barnsley

Macclesfield v Crystal Palace

Manchester City v Exeter City

Manchester United v Brighton

MK Dons v Oxford United

Newcastle United v Bournemouth

Norwich City v Walsall

Portsmouth v Arsenal

Port Vale v Fleetwood Town

Preston North End v Wigan Athletic

Salford City v Swindon Town

Sheffield United v Mansfield Town

Sheffield Wednesday v Brentford

Stoke City v Coventry City

Swansea City v West Bromwich Albion

Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa

West Ham United v Queens Park Rangers

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Shrewsbury Town

Wrexham v Nottingham Forest

Photo: Action Images via Reuters