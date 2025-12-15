Keeper Williamson Joins Eastbourne On Loan

Monday, 15th Dec 2025 16:00

Young Blues keeper Woody Williamson made his debut for loan side Eastbourne Borough in a 2-1 defeat at Chelmsford City on Saturday.

Williamson, 19, was given a harsh welcome to National League South football with the Clarets netting in the fourth and sixth minutes to give them what proved to be an unassailable lead.

Eastbourne are currently second-bottom of the table with Chelmsford 11th.

Afterwards, manager Tommy Widdrington said: “I feel for the goalkeeper, he’s come in and he’s had to pick the ball out of the net twice in the first four minutes, and then he’s made two really good saves later on on the counter-attack.

“He’s brought us an assuredness on the ball, we played in the way I want to play. We did everything in that game bar winning it and that’s a habit that this group of players has got into way before I got here.”

Williamson has previously had stints on loan at Cheshunt and Chelmsford and, having won U18s and U19s caps, was called up to Scotland’s U21s for the first time last month.

Photo: Matchday Images