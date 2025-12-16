Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Ex-Keeper Binns Signs For Bath City
Tuesday, 16th Dec 2025 10:13

Released Town keeper Charlie Binns has signed a contract with National League South Bath City.

Binns, who left the Blues at the end of last season having been a member of the U21s squad, has been with the Romans since October on a non-contract basis but has now signed a permanent deal.

The 20-year-old has already had an eventful time at Twerton Park having become the third Romans keeper this season to be sent off when he was dismissed at Maidstone, a red card which was eventually rescinded, before making two saves in a 4-2 FA Trophy penalty shootout victory over Dorking Wanderers.

Binns joined Town on a two-year professional contract in May 2023 after leaving Millfield School.

While with the Blues he had loan spells at Felixstowe & Walton United and Bishop’s Stortford.

In the summer, he spent time training with Colchester United but without winning a deal.

Photo: Matchday Images



