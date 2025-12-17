Blackpool FA Cup Tie Prices Set

Wednesday, 17th Dec 2025 11:35

Town have announced ticket prices for the FA Cup third round tie against Blackpool at Portman Road on Saturday 10th January (KO 3pm).

Adult prices will start at £10, seniors 65-plus and under-23s at £5 and under-19s at £3.

Season ticket holders can claim their seats from 10am tomorrow with full details on the club site.

The game will see Town reunited with former midfielder Lee Evans and one-time loan left-back Hayden Coulson, who are both in the Lancastrians' squad.

The Seasiders are currently 23rd in League One with Ian Evatt having been in charge since October.

They defeated Scunthorpe 1-0 in round one and Carlisle United 4-1 in the second yesterday, both at home.

The teams have met once before in the FA Cup, also in the third round, back in 2010 at Bloomfield Road when the Blues beat the nine-man Tangerines 2-1.

Jack Colback put Town in front on three, Brett Ormerod levelled six minutes into the second half and Owen Garvan netted the winner for Roy Keane's side in the 77th minute, the home team having been reduced in number when current manager Evatt and new Wolves boss Rob Edwards saw red on 55 and 75 respectively.

Photo: Action Images via Reuters