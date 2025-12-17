Ashton: Portman Road Wi-Fi Imminent

Wednesday, 17th Dec 2025 16:31

Mark Ashton has revealed that the club will be launching Wi-Fi at Portman Road in the very near future.

In the years since the takeover, when the club might introduce Wi-Fi for fans around the ground has been a question asked regularly at events such as Fans’ Forums and at PLC AGMs.

And speaking at last night’s PLC AGM, Ashton revealed plans have now been put in place: “Wi-Fi will be coming into the stadium imminently. We have an agreement with EE and that will start to roll out shortly.”

The Blues chairman and CEO also outlined some of the other developments and achievements at the club over the last year, some of which are also close to coming to fruition.

“Full digitalisation of the stadium, new offices are almost completed and will be ready for when we return in January. The show just rolls on, rolls on and rolls on. It can’t stop, we can’t take our foot off the gas,” he said.

“Commercially, we break records every single week. With Halo, the largest non-gaming sponsor including the Premier League from a value perspective. It’s an incredible performance.

“Our commercial numbers are stacking up in the Championship, it looks very unlikely we will take a dip in revenues in the Championship compare with the Premier League, that’s a helluva a performance.

“In the Premier League last season, we finished just shy of 100,000 shirt sales. One hundred thousand.

“There are clubs currently in European competition in the Premier League that do not sell that many shirts. That tells you how big this fanbase is.

“Let’s be really clear, the stadium is not big enough. We need to increase in capacity, sensibly. We have a 6,000 waiting list for season ticket holders. Commercially we’re looking good.

“Our good friend Ed Sheeran continues to be engaged passionately and talking to us about wide-ranging projects to involve him and how we commercialise the relationship and how we move forward as one.

“When I joined the club four years ago, Fabio Wardley asked us to support us and sponsor him in such a small way. He’s currently the heavyweight champion of the world.

“Put all this together and you have a very special football club, a football club that sometimes I find hard to put into words. I care passionately about this football club, those that know me will understand it’s an absolute bloody obsession, and I make no apologies for that.”

Photo: TWTD