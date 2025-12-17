Ashton: We're Only at the End of the Beginning
Wednesday, 17th Dec 2025 16:35
Town chairman and CEO Mark Ashton called for unity with the club only at the end of the beginning of what he believes is the ‘biggest and best football development opportunity’ in Europe at last night’s PLC AGM at Portman Road.
The PLC represents the shareholding of the club prior to Marcus Evans’s 2007 takeover with the majority of those owning the shares - who number around 3,500 - supporters who bought them as the club sought to raise cash following the 2003 period in administration.
Having opted to maintain a five per cent ownership of the club after the April 2021 takeover, its stake has since been diluted multiple times down to a fraction of that level.
Ashton was joined by chief financial officer Tom Ball at last night’s meeting alongside PLC chair Roger Finbow, who stood down from that role after 12 years, Peter Over, the new chair, and fellow PLC board members Richard Moore, who was voted back into his position, and Elizabeth Edwards.
After the PLC’s administrative business had been completed, Ashton spoke and then he and Ball answered questions from shareholders.
Ashton, on the fourth anniversary of the appointment of manager Kieran McKenna, was keen to stress that the while the club has made great strides since the 2021 takeover, there is still a long way to go.
“I am so enthused that we’re only at the end of the beginning,” he said. “I can’t wait for the training ground to be done, I can’t wait for Tom and the team to design the Cobbold, other plans for around the stadium that we’re looking at, the recruitment team producing, the academy starting to deliver players through.
“If we only deliver 70 per cent of the things that we’re talking about, just think where this football club’s going to be.”
He added: “This is the biggest and best football development opportunity that is happening right now in Europe, bar none. Go find me one that’s bigger and more exciting than this. I don’t think it exists.
“I’m very privileged and very proud to lead this football club. I do not run this football club. I manage a group of very, very special people who run this football club, day in, day out and work tirelessly to make it better.
“When you leave here tonight, I ask one thing from you - unity. Whether the team win or the team lose, you can’t judge this football club’s success on a seven-day turnaround, it’s too big, it’s too special, there’s too much going on.
“Make sure everybody’s behind it, everyone’s positive, stays together as one. The football club is too special.”
“There’s more to do. This football club is only going one place and that’s forward.”
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.22 - Freakshow by The_Flashing_Smile
Your first thought might be typical Ipswich; a couple of steps forward and then a massive one back. The line dancers of the footballing world.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.21 - A Portman Road Portmanteau by The_Flashing_Smile
This was a professional performance, lit up by another Jaden Philogene wonderstrike. Stoke were decent first half, but seemed to run out of ideas. Both teams tried things that didn’t quite live up to that second-minute sizzler, but Town rarely looked under too much threat.
McKenna's Men Part One: League One Days by Edmundo
With the fourth anniversary of Kieran McKenna's tenure at the helm of Ipswich Town fast approaching, rather than looking at the results, I thought I'd look at the signings that he has made/given the green light to in his time here. I have arbitrarily given each player a HIT, MISS or MAYBE based on their performance thus far.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.20 - The C Word by The_Flashing_Smile
Well what a difference a few days makes. From possibly the worst performance under Kieran McKenna to probably the best this season. That elusive mistress ‘Confidence’ seemed to be the key here.
Championship Preview: Coventry City by ad_wilkin
Coventry are this season’s form side and currently sit 10 points clear at the top of the table. Frank Lampard has benefited from time and consistency having inherited the strong base of a side with some of the division’s standout players.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]