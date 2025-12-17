Ashton: We're Only at the End of the Beginning

Wednesday, 17th Dec 2025 16:35

Town chairman and CEO Mark Ashton called for unity with the club only at the end of the beginning of what he believes is the ‘biggest and best football development opportunity’ in Europe at last night’s PLC AGM at Portman Road.

The PLC represents the shareholding of the club prior to Marcus Evans’s 2007 takeover with the majority of those owning the shares - who number around 3,500 - supporters who bought them as the club sought to raise cash following the 2003 period in administration.

Having opted to maintain a five per cent ownership of the club after the April 2021 takeover, its stake has since been diluted multiple times down to a fraction of that level.

Ashton was joined by chief financial officer Tom Ball at last night’s meeting alongside PLC chair Roger Finbow, who stood down from that role after 12 years, Peter Over, the new chair, and fellow PLC board members Richard Moore, who was voted back into his position, and Elizabeth Edwards.

After the PLC’s administrative business had been completed, Ashton spoke and then he and Ball answered questions from shareholders.

Ashton, on the fourth anniversary of the appointment of manager Kieran McKenna, was keen to stress that the while the club has made great strides since the 2021 takeover, there is still a long way to go.

“I am so enthused that we’re only at the end of the beginning,” he said. “I can’t wait for the training ground to be done, I can’t wait for Tom and the team to design the Cobbold, other plans for around the stadium that we’re looking at, the recruitment team producing, the academy starting to deliver players through.

“If we only deliver 70 per cent of the things that we’re talking about, just think where this football club’s going to be.”

He added: “This is the biggest and best football development opportunity that is happening right now in Europe, bar none. Go find me one that’s bigger and more exciting than this. I don’t think it exists.

“I’m very privileged and very proud to lead this football club. I do not run this football club. I manage a group of very, very special people who run this football club, day in, day out and work tirelessly to make it better.

“When you leave here tonight, I ask one thing from you - unity. Whether the team win or the team lose, you can’t judge this football club’s success on a seven-day turnaround, it’s too big, it’s too special, there’s too much going on.

“Make sure everybody’s behind it, everyone’s positive, stays together as one. The football club is too special.”

“There’s more to do. This football club is only going one place and that’s forward.”

Photo: TWTD