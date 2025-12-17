Ball: The Aim is 40,000

Wednesday, 17th Dec 2025 16:38

Town chief financial officer Tom Ball says a capacity of 40,000 is the aim when the club looks to redevelop Portman Road in the years to come.

Speaking at last night’s PLC AGM, Ball was asked to put a figure on the expansion, which has been a long-term plan since the 2021 Gamechanger 20 takeover with a replacement for the Cobbold Stand, now nearly 55 years old, the most significant aspect of the development.

“How big do we want or how big do we see as practical?” Ball said. “Forty thousand is the aim. It’s one of the things we’re starting to look at now - how do we expand and replace the Cobbold Stand? Is there anything we need to do to the West Stand in terms of expanding that and putting another tier behind?

“We’ve had architects look at this on and off now for the last couple of years. Filling in the corners has been suggested, we’ve had various people look at various things. And we were talking with another group earlier today.

“The fact that the club’s done this for the past few years, it’s not that we’ve lost focus on it, we’ve been working on this in the background all the way along, but it’s really tricky to find a way to develop without displacing season ticket holders and members for a period of 18-24 months.”

As previously reported, building behind the existing structures of the Cobbold Stand and West Stand are possibilities which have been looked into in order to address this issue.

“There are plans which could see us develop behind the existing stand in order to move everybody who is there behind whilst we develop the front,” he added. “But as with anything, that just adds time, cost and complexity.

“When you’re looking at something that could cost around £100 million, by the time you’ve put 10, 15, 20 per cent on the cost to do that, you’re talking considerable sums of money, far greater than you’d ever get from the revenue from those ticket holders.

“Rest assured, anything that we’re doing on that stand, isn’t from a revenue-of-current-ticket-holders point of view, it’s what is the right thing to do, what’s the best thing to do, what’s going to put this club in the best position in five or 10 years from now.”

Photo: TWTD