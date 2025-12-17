Ashton: We've Made a Representation to the EFL Regarding a Minimum Standard For Pitches

Wednesday, 17th Dec 2025 17:29

Town have made a representation to the EFL and other football authorities regarding a minimum criteria for pitches in the wake of the abandonment at Blackburn Rovers earlier in the season and other surfaces in the Championship.

The Blues’ game at Ewood Park in September was halted after 79 minutes due to the ball no longer bouncing or rolling following heavy rain before and during the match, which stood at 1-0 to the home side at the time with Town down to 10 men.

Rovers lobbied the EFL to either award them the result as it stood or play the final 11 minutes on a later occasion, but eventually the decision was made, as per similar examples in the past, to restage the match in full. That game ended 1-1 with Town grabbing an equaliser deep into injury time through Sindre Walle Egeli.

Since then, Blackburn have had another match abandoned, Sheffield Wednesday’s trip earlier in the month a few days after the Blues’ second visit.

Speaking at last night’s PLC AGM, chairman and CEO Mark Ashton was asked about the situation with the game at Ewood Park and revealed the club has approached the EFL among others calling for a minimum standard for surfaces to be introduced.

“We’ve made legal representation to the league and to the relevant football authorities about investment in pitches,” he said.

“I think we’ve seen a number of times this season where we’re all spending multi-millions of pounds on football players when actually I think there should be a minimum criteria on pitches.

“At the start of each season, we have to have electrical tests and certificates to make sure that the floodlights are up to standard because if the floodlights just go in a game, what’s going to happen? Same with the pitch. So we have made a representation.”

Town spent £2.7 million renovating the Portman Road pitch in the summer of 2023.

Recalling the match at Ewood Park, Ashton added: “I was there, I was in the tunnel when that first game was called off. You all saw the state of the pitch.

“My opinion is that it should have been called off at half-time. I don’t think it was safe and somebody was going to get hurt.

“And the rules are set, and I made that representation to the league very clearly. There was precedent set that when this had happened in the past, the game has to be replayed in its totality.

“And I think the fact that we scored in the 91st minute [of the restaged game] proves why it had to be replayed.

“We think there needs to be a minimum investment and criteria set at the start of each season to prevent that.”

Regarding the cost of playing an away game twice, which Town can certainly absorb more than the Owls, who are currently in administration, Ashton added: “Us just travelling to a Blackburn or whoever, you’re talking tens and tens of thousands of pounds transporting equipment, players, staff, media, everything. It’s very expensive, so we have made representation to the relevant authorities.”

