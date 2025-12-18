Ashton: We Will Be Active in January Window
Thursday, 18th Dec 2025 10:26
Town chairman and CEO Mark Ashton has confirmed that the Blues will be active during the January transfer window.
Strong winter business played a big part in Town’s back-to-back promotions from League One and the Championship and Blues supporters will be hoping the prospects of a return to the Premier League will be given a similar boost this time around.
“I was thinking about going on holiday in January!” Ashton joked when asked about his plans for the window at Tuesday evening’s PLC AGM.
“It’s tough. I’m not going to lie to you, it’s never a good window to recruit in. Everybody’s looking for the same type of player.
“The good thing with us is, because of the backing that we’ve got, it’s very rare we fail because of finances.
“The challenge is that you’re always looking to bring in better. If he’s going to bring someone in, [manager] Kieran [McKenna] wants better than he’s got.
“To do that, you’ve got to go into higher divisions and the challenge then is to persuade a player to leave that higher division.
“When we brought Kieffer [Moore] in on loan [from AFC Bournemouth] in the promotion season, I remember us having that challenge.
“I remember when we signed Broady [Nathan Broadhead], sitting down with him and the family here at a hotel, trying to persuade them to leave Everton and come to League One. We had the same conversations with Leif [Davis, who was at Leeds].
“We’ve been growing on such a curve, we’ve always liked trading. It’s always a challenge to recruit players that will help make us better, and we try to move so quickly.
“You can guarantee we’ll be active in January. We’ve brought in now Mick Court from Manchester United as head of recruitment and that’s a long-term strategy for the people and infrastructure and data and technology he’ll bring in.
“But we will be active in the positions Kieran wants us in and, for sure, this January, to make sure we’re competitive again.
“I don’t think there’s been a transfer window when we’ve been here that we haven’t been active in and we need to be again in January. Can’t tell you who yet though!”
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.22 - Freakshow by The_Flashing_Smile
Your first thought might be typical Ipswich; a couple of steps forward and then a massive one back. The line dancers of the footballing world.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.21 - A Portman Road Portmanteau by The_Flashing_Smile
This was a professional performance, lit up by another Jaden Philogene wonderstrike. Stoke were decent first half, but seemed to run out of ideas. Both teams tried things that didn’t quite live up to that second-minute sizzler, but Town rarely looked under too much threat.
McKenna's Men Part One: League One Days by Edmundo
With the fourth anniversary of Kieran McKenna's tenure at the helm of Ipswich Town fast approaching, rather than looking at the results, I thought I'd look at the signings that he has made/given the green light to in his time here. I have arbitrarily given each player a HIT, MISS or MAYBE based on their performance thus far.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.20 - The C Word by The_Flashing_Smile
Well what a difference a few days makes. From possibly the worst performance under Kieran McKenna to probably the best this season. That elusive mistress ‘Confidence’ seemed to be the key here.
Championship Preview: Coventry City by ad_wilkin
Coventry are this season’s form side and currently sit 10 points clear at the top of the table. Frank Lampard has benefited from time and consistency having inherited the strong base of a side with some of the division’s standout players.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]