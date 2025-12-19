Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Ashton: TV Documentary Not Us
Friday, 19th Dec 2025 09:51

Chairman and CEO Mark Ashton says there’ll be no Town TV documentary, despite revealing a Netflix executive is among the Blues’ US investors.

Fellow Championship sides Wrexham and Birmingham have both featured in high profile documentary series over the last few seasons but Ashton, speaking at the PLC AGM on Tuesday, says Town won’t be following suit, even though there has been interest.

“I’d never work again, everything would be bleeped!” Ashton joked.

“We’ve had a handful of approaches and one of the most senior executives at Netflix is an investor in the stack.

“Both myself and [manager] Kieran [McKenna], and the senior management team, we’re so busy just doing the day job and just getting on with it. We try our best to effectively communicate to fans.

“It’s not us, we just try and get on with the job. I can feel myself sweating just thinking about it!

“It’s not on the horizon, but we have been approached. I’m not sure they’d understand my accent, to be honest.”

poet added 11:05 - Dec 19
Totally agree with this decision, Birmingham and Wrexham may well of thought that it was a good idea, but for me, there’s a certain self indulgence about it, it’s also crass.
ChingShady added 11:31 - Dec 19
For me, I’m a bit on the fence about something like a documentary.

If it’s made with the intention of targeting Ipswich Town fans, I’d definitely be on board with that. However, if it’s produced primarily for a global audience as a promotional tool, which from a business standpoint, I can’t deny makes more sense. But as poet says, it does come across as a bit “crass.”
