Ashton: TV Documentary Not Us

Friday, 19th Dec 2025 09:51

Chairman and CEO Mark Ashton says there’ll be no Town TV documentary, despite revealing a Netflix executive is among the Blues’ US investors.

Fellow Championship sides Wrexham and Birmingham have both featured in high profile documentary series over the last few seasons but Ashton, speaking at the PLC AGM on Tuesday, says Town won’t be following suit, even though there has been interest.

“I’d never work again, everything would be bleeped!” Ashton joked.

“We’ve had a handful of approaches and one of the most senior executives at Netflix is an investor in the stack.

“Both myself and [manager] Kieran [McKenna], and the senior management team, we’re so busy just doing the day job and just getting on with it. We try our best to effectively communicate to fans.

“It’s not us, we just try and get on with the job. I can feel myself sweating just thinking about it!

“It’s not on the horizon, but we have been approached. I’m not sure they’d understand my accent, to be honest.”

Photo: TWTD