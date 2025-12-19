McKenna: Walle Egeli Has Trained All Week, Burns Close to Return

Friday, 19th Dec 2025 15:11

Forward Sindre Walle Egeli has trained all week having missed last weekend’s defeat at Leicester having been ill, while Wes Burns is expected to play for the U21s on Monday and manager Kieran McKenna reports no new injuries ahead of Saturday’s home game against rock-bottom Sheffield Wednesday.

Asked whether his squad is in good health going into the busy Christmas period, McKenna said he has no new fitness concerns: “No fresh injuries.

Walle Egeli was an absentee for the 3-1 defeat at Leicester last weekend due to illness but the Norwegian is now fine: “He’s trained all this week.”

Burns has been out of action since suffering an ACL tear at Liverpool in January and the Welshman suffered a setback last month when his leg was gashed when playing for the U21s.

McKenna says the wideman, 31, should be involved over the Christmas period having been pencilled in for Monday’s U21s Premier Cup game against Charlton, which has moved to Portman Road (KO 7pm) having initially been slated to be played at Needham Market’s Bloomfields.

“There’s definitely a chance [of seeing him in the first team in the next few weeks]. He won’t be involved this weekend but he’s been back training in the last few days, so there’s a possibility that if all goes well over the weekend he’ll play minutes in the U21s on Monday night, which he did previously but then picked up the little injury which set him back a little bit.

“If all goes well over the weekend, then he’ll pick up some more minutes on Monday night and then hopefully from there he’ll be really, really pushing to be involved and then we’ll see some of him in the next run of games at some point.”

McKenna has been pleased to have a full week to work with his squad since the Leicester game with the Blues having had three midweek matches in three weeks prior to the visit to the Foxes.

“It’s been beneficial,” he said. “Of course, some training but also some recovering time was important, especially as quite a few players played a lot of minutes in that last block, so it was important for them to get some recovery, get some time on the training pitch, some time in the meeting room.

“It gives us an extra excitement going into this weekend and we’ve had more time than we’ve had recently to prepare for the game and we’re all looking forward to it.”

Photo: Matchday Images