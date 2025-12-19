McKenna: My Focus Has Been On the Group Here, Not January

Friday, 19th Dec 2025 16:23

Town boss Kieran McKenna says his focus has been on getting the best from the players he has rather than looking ahead to the January transfer window.

Earlier in the week, TWTD reported that chairman and CEO Mark Ashton said the club would be active during the window, as they have in every other one since the takeover.

Asked whether it is a balancing act, trying to manage the squad he already has as well as bringing new players in, McKenna said: “Yes, it is. Activity can mean different things. I think every club is going to have activity in January, ins, outs, I think we’ll be the same.

“When I say, honestly, it’s not a cliché, my mind hasn’t been on that and isn’t on that at the moment.

“Of course, I’ve been in the meetings, you give your input, but we’ve got a big group here, a healthy group at the moment, we’ve got players who have only played a handful of the games for the club.

“We got the likes of Wes [Burns] coming back from injury and, honestly, the overwhelming majority of my focus is on the group here and how to get the best out of them and to become the best team we can be.

“I think in January transfer windows, things can change so late. What we might think is our plan now, there’s still five games between now and the Portsmouth game at the start of January, there or thereabouts five games between now and the window opening.

“In that time you can have a big injuries, you can have no injuries, you can have a player step up from the pack and step up and do really, really well in a position that you might have thought we could strengthen or you could have other players in different form.

“So much can happen between now and then. Of course, the club is looking at all possibilities and trying to plan ahead, but it doesn’t always tend to work that way in January and my big focus is on the group that we have here and how I can bring us to be the best team.”

Photo: TWTD