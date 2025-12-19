McKenna: Hospice and Hospital Visits a Special Thing

Friday, 19th Dec 2025 18:00

The Town players and staff have taken part in their annual hospice and hospital visits and manager Kieran McKenna says it’s a special thing that they all look forward to.

Members of McKenna’s squad visited the St Elizabeth’s Hospice and EACH (East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices), while the manager himself joined a group of players at Ipswich Hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

“Really important, always something that you look forward to in the calendar,” the Blues boss said. “It’s more of an honour for us it feels like, to be honest, than for the people you’re going to see.

“It’s just a time where you’re always proud to represent the club, a time to be really grateful for the things you have and a nice feeling to be able to meet some different people and try and cheer some people up, maybe, no one wants to be in hospital at this time of year.

“Nice to be able to go and meet some fans and it’s more of a special thing for us sometimes than the people we’re meeting.”

Captain Dara O’Shea, Alex Palmer, Leif Davis, Ben Johnson, Azor Matusiwa and Jacob Greaves were those who met children and their families, as well as bereaved families, being supported by EACH at The Treehouse.

In addition to handing out presents, the players took part in a craft activity, posed for photos, signed autographs and joined children under the snow machine.

Skipper O’Shea said: “I was fortunate to come here last year and it wasn’t what I expected. When you think of a hospice, you imagine a dark, gloomy place. This is anything but.

“It’s amazing and everyone you speak to only has positive things to say about The Treehouse. It’s a core part of the community and without it a lot of people would be lost.

“As professional footballers, we have a responsibility to be role models and to come here and make people happy just by being in their presence is very important.

“We know some of them are going through tough times, so it’s lovely for them to share their memories, worries and experiences with us.

“It’s such a small gesture on our part but something we’re extremely grateful for, having the opportunity to do something that means a lot to many people.

“We get a lot back from it, too, and it’s important for us to see the great work that goes on here.

“As well as the families, the staff and volunteers are unbelievable. They’re a credit to themselves because they’re changing lives and I know how appreciated they are.”

One of the six families to enjoy the visit was that of three-year-old Cole Eastment.

His father Darryl said: “The Treehouse is such a special and important place to us and it was brilliant meeting the Ipswich players.

“They were superb, had time for everyone and put lots of smiles on faces. It was great spending time with people you normally only see on a football pitch or TV. We were so impressed and it was an afternoon we’ll remember for a very long time.”

EACH will be raising funds and awareness at Portman Road on January 31st when Preston North End visit.

“Christmas can be a challenging, emotional time for many of the children and families we support, so moments like this mean everything and make such a difference,” Anna Bruce, senior corporate fundraiser at The Treehouse, added.

“Seeing their heroes walk through the door with presents and smiles creates memories that will last forever.

“It gives everyone a boost and is always a magical day in our calendar, so we’re incredibly grateful to everyone at Ipswich Town. It’s a relationship we’re sincerely thankful for.”

Photo: Leo Martin (@parallaxwolf)/EACH