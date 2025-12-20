Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Young Striker Eze Makes Loan Move
Saturday, 20th Dec 2025 12:03

Academy striker Nelson Eze has joined Isthmian League Premier Division Dartford on an initial one-month’s loan.

The 6ft 6in tall 18-year-old, who is making his first loan move, has featured regularly for the U18s and U21s this season.

Eze, who signed a three-year pro deal with the Blues last December having joined the club as an U16 from Norwich City, could make his debut for the side managed by Ipswich-born Adrian Pennock when they host St Albans City this afternoon.

Town’s U18s game away at Southampton this morning was postponed.

