Two Changes For Blues Against Owls
Saturday, 20th Dec 2025 14:19
Town have made two changes for this afternoon’s game against table-propping Sheffield Wednesday at Portman Road.
Sindre Walle Egeli, who missed last weekend’s 3-1 defeat at Leicester due to illness, and Jens Cajuste come into the side for Jack Clarke and Jack Taylor, who drop to the bench. Sammie Szmodics is absent from the 20-man squad.
The Owls make one change from the team which lost 3-0 at home to Derby County last week with Liam Palmer coming in for Sean Fusire, who is at the Africa Cup of Nations along with Yan Valery. Former Town loan defender Dominic Iorfa starts.
Town: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Kipre, Davis, Matusiwa, Cajuste, Walle Egeli, Nunez, Philogene, Hirst. Subs: Palmer, Johnson, Young, Greaves, Taylor, McAteer, J Clarke, Akpom, Azon.
Sheffield Wednesday: Charles, Palmer, Iorfa, Cooper, M Lowe, Amass, Ingelsson, Bannan (c), J Lowe, McNeill, Cadamarteri. Subs: Horvarth, Otegbayo, Emery, Johnson, Alao, Thornton, Shipston, Ugbo, Brown. Referee: David Webb (Lancashire).
Photo: MI News via Reuters Connect
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Championship Preview: Sheffield Wednesday by ad_wilkin
The league’s basement side Sheffield Wednesday provide the perfect opportunity to bounce back from a disappointing performance and result against Leicester.
A Song for Sindre by SpiritOfJohn
Sindre Walle Egeli
Plays for Ipswich Town FC
He can shoot and he can ski
Sindre Walle Egeli
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.22 - Freakshow by The_Flashing_Smile
Your first thought might be typical Ipswich; a couple of steps forward and then a massive one back. The line dancers of the footballing world.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.21 - A Portman Road Portmanteau by The_Flashing_Smile
This was a professional performance, lit up by another Jaden Philogene wonderstrike. Stoke were decent first half, but seemed to run out of ideas. Both teams tried things that didn’t quite live up to that second-minute sizzler, but Town rarely looked under too much threat.
McKenna's Men Part One: League One Days by Edmundo
With the fourth anniversary of Kieran McKenna's tenure at the helm of Ipswich Town fast approaching, rather than looking at the results, I thought I'd look at the signings that he has made/given the green light to in his time here. I have arbitrarily given each player a HIT, MISS or MAYBE based on their performance thus far.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]