Two Changes For Blues Against Owls
Saturday, 20th Dec 2025 14:19

Town have made two changes for this afternoon’s game against table-propping Sheffield Wednesday at Portman Road.

Sindre Walle Egeli, who missed last weekend’s 3-1 defeat at Leicester due to illness, and Jens Cajuste come into the side for Jack Clarke and Jack Taylor, who drop to the bench. Sammie Szmodics is absent from the 20-man squad.

The Owls make one change from the team which lost 3-0 at home to Derby County last week with Liam Palmer coming in for Sean Fusire, who is at the Africa Cup of Nations along with Yan Valery. Former Town loan defender Dominic Iorfa starts.

Town: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Kipre, Davis, Matusiwa, Cajuste, Walle Egeli, Nunez, Philogene, Hirst. Subs: Palmer, Johnson, Young, Greaves, Taylor, McAteer, J Clarke, Akpom, Azon.

Sheffield Wednesday: Charles, Palmer, Iorfa, Cooper, M Lowe, Amass, Ingelsson, Bannan (c), J Lowe, McNeill, Cadamarteri. Subs: Horvarth, Otegbayo, Emery, Johnson, Alao, Thornton, Shipston, Ugbo, Brown. Referee: David Webb (Lancashire).

Radlett_blue added 14:28 - Dec 20
No Szmodics AGAIN. Is he ever going to be fit to play?
blueboy1981 added 14:36 - Dec 20
Dare I say we face another ‘very good team’ in McKenna’s opinion ? - just in case !!
TimmyH added 14:57 - Dec 20
Why no Szmodics? otherwise okay side.
