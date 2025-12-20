Onuchukwu Joins Chelmsford On Loan

Saturday, 20th Dec 2025 14:43

Blues U21s midfielder Abube Onuchukwu has joined National League South Chelmsford City on loan, as has ex-Town full-back Josh Emmanuel.

Onuchukwu has moved for a 28-day spell and is on the bench for this afternoon’s match with Ebbsfleet United.

In addition to the 20-year-old, who signed for Town from Aston Villa in the summer of 2024, ex-Blues right-back Emmanuel has also joined the Clarets having made his debut as a sub against Eastbourne last weekend.

Emmanuel, 28, was with Doncaster Rovers and FC Halifax Town last season having also had spells with Bolton, Hull City, Grimsby and Carlisle since leaving Portman Road in the summer of 2019.





Photo: TWTD