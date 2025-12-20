McKenna: Hirst Injury to Be Assessed, Szmodics Ill
Saturday, 20th Dec 2025 18:18
Town boss Kieran McKenna says striker George Hirst felt his groin during today’s 3-1 victory over Sheffield Wednesday, while forward Sammie Szmodics missed out as he was ill.
Hirst was subbed in the 10th minute against his old club having pulled up shortly after heading an early chance just over the bar.
“He’s felt his groin,” McKenna confirmed. “We don’t know how severe, so we’ll have to assess it in the next couple of days.
“He’s just felt something, so we don’t know whether it’s big or small or whatever yet.”
Regarding Szmodics, who was absent from the 20-man squad, he added: “He was ill.”
