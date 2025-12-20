McKenna: Hirst Injury to Be Assessed, Szmodics Ill

Saturday, 20th Dec 2025 18:18 Town boss Kieran McKenna says striker George Hirst felt his groin during today’s 3-1 victory over Sheffield Wednesday, while forward Sammie Szmodics missed out as he was ill. Hirst was subbed in the 10th minute against his old club having pulled up shortly after heading an early chance just over the bar. “He’s felt his groin,” McKenna confirmed. “We don’t know how severe, so we’ll have to assess it in the next couple of days. “He’s just felt something, so we don’t know whether it’s big or small or whatever yet.” Regarding Szmodics, who was absent from the 20-man squad, he added: “He was ill.” Photo: MI News via Reuters Connect



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



bobbyramsey added 18:21 - Dec 20

Short and sweet regarding SS. 0

Bazza8564 added 18:54 - Dec 20

Surprised we didnt use Akpom for Hirst in the 9 and then Ivan from the bench later. Ive still not seen anything that makes me happy we signed Akpom, give the guy a blast in the 9 and see what happens! 0

TimmyH added 18:54 - Dec 20

Looked like a right knee injury from what I was watching but hey ho. 0

armchaircritic59 added 18:57 - Dec 20

SS, not getting much luck, and what he is getting is all bad. Maybe it will turn soon. As for GH, looks like he might be fighting for a regular place before too long, pending January window. 0

tetchris added 19:11 - Dec 20

Has SS downed tools again to get a move? :)



It just confirms what we already know, we desperately need a goal scorer in January transfer window. We would be 2nd in league if we hadn’t lost against Oxford and Leicester. Coventry and Boro are stalling slightly and others are catching up. All to play for and the right signing(s) could take us over the line 0

jcolch1 added 19:17 - Dec 20

This is an unfortunate habit for poor George, getting an injury during the Xmas to New Year period. Looks like we need another Moore signing this Jan. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments