Academy Duo Join Swifts

Sunday, 21st Dec 2025 10:55

Academy duo Stevy Brouwers and Will Unadike have joined Isthmian League North Heybridge Swifts on loan.

The pair made their debuts from the start as the Essex side came from a goal down to beat Newmarket Town 2-1 at home yesterday, netting twice late on.

Right-back Brouwers (above) had a month-long spell with Brantham Athletic which came to an end at the start of December.

The 17-year-old, who has been with the Blues since the U13s, was born in Brussels and was called into an England camp when an U15.

Forward Unadike (below), 18, who joined Town from Cheshunt as an U15, has spent the previous two months on loan with Lowestoft Town, scoring three times in 10 games.





Photo: TWTD