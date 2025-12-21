Bromley Youth Cup Date Set

Sunday, 21st Dec 2025 20:08

The U18s’ fourth-round FA Youth Cup tie away against Bromley has been set for Thursday 15th January (KO 7pm).

The tie will be the second Town visit to Hayes Lane this season, the first team having been beaten 5-4 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in the Carabao Cup back in August.

The young Blues, who are coached by David Wright and Matt Pooley, reached the fourth round by beating 10-man Sheffield United 3-1 at Bramall Lane in round three, their opening game in the competition the club won in 1973, 1975 and 2005.

The Ravens defeated Sheffield Wednesday 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at home in the third round having won 1-0 at Wycombe Wanderers in round two and 3-2 at Leyton Orient in the first.

Bromley, who have a category four academy, are currently ninth in the U18 Youth Alliance.





Photo: Action Images via Reuters