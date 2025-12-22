Burns Set For U21s Action Against Charlton

Monday, 22nd Dec 2025 10:04

Town’s U21s are in Premier League Cup action against Charlton Athletic at Portman Road this evening (KO 7pm, live on TownTV).

Blues boss Kieran McKenna said on Friday that all being well, Wes Burns should be involved, the Wales international having received a gash to the shin in his previous U21s appearance at the start of the month, which put his return from the ACL rupture he suffered in January back a few weeks.

“There’s definitely a chance [of seeing him in the first team in the next few weeks],” McKenna confirmed.

“He won’t be involved this weekend [against Sheffield Wednesday] but he’s been back training in the last few days, so there’s a possibility that if all goes well over the weekend he’ll play minutes in the U21s on Monday night, which he did previously but then picked up the little injury which set him back a little bit.

“If all goes well over the weekend, then he’ll pick up some more minutes on Monday night and then hopefully from there he’ll be really, really pushing to be involved, and then we’ll see some of him in the next run of games at some point.”

Tonight’s match was initially set to be played at Needham Market’s Bloomfields before being switched last week.

Town’s U21s, who are coached by John McGreal and Chris Casement, are currently second in the group behind the Addicks, who have played a game more.

A Blues win this evening will take them ahead of the South Londoners on goal difference meaning the U21s will end the year top of both Premier League 2 and their Premier League Cup group, a very impressive first half-season since moving up to category one.

Photo: TWTD